Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Saphira Barnes, daughter of Victoria and Christopher Barnes, is a seventh grader at Dawes Middle School. She was nominated for being a leader and role model in all aspects of her life. “Saphira is always kind to students and adults and naturally helps others,” school officials wrote. “She engages in her learning by asking great questions and is responsible as a student and peer. She is a genuine self-advocate and empowers others around her.” Saphira is active in the African American Empowerment Group at Dawes. Her honors include seventh grade team recognition, numerous Diamondback recognitions and Nebraska Wesleyan University recognition for scholarship and leadership. In sports, Saphira plays for her school’s volleyball and tennis teams. She enjoys art, painting, music and playing viola.

Evelyn Casady, daughter of Kristi and TJ Casady, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Evelyn was nominated for being a positive and motivated student. “She has a great personality and always does her best no matter the assignment or task,” school officials wrote. “Evelyn adds a lot to the classroom with her warm, welcoming demeanor and optimistic attitude. She is organized and hardworking, and a joy to have in class.” Evelyn is a member of her school’s Chess Club, sings in the Junior High Choir and plays violin in the school Strings Program. In athletics, she has been a member of the Hillcrest Swim and Dive Team for seven years. She has received the Water Bug award for sportsmanship twice. She has participated in cross country, volleyball, basketball and track at St. Teresa’s School. She also plays YMCA Spirit Volleyball. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader, and she has attended Marian Camp for two years. She enjoys babysitting, drawing, journaling and hanging out with friends.

Grady Guenther, son of Katie and Paul Guenther, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. He was nominated for his participation in school activities, his willingness to volunteer, his respectful attitude toward authority and his academic performance as an honor roll student every quarter. A member of the Student Council, Grady is a Mustang Mentor to kindergarten students. He has also helped coach second grade basketball and softball. He has played baseball, basketball and football since preschool, and he ran cross country in the seventh and eighth grades. One year, he was the Knights of Columbus free-throw champion. He loves watching the Huskers and the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He also enjoys learning about history and geography. At Mass, he has been an altar server since fifth grade.

Weston Hershey, son of Lily and Damon Hershey, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. Weston was nominated for being a kind and respectful student the past three years. “He has excelled in music and theater at Lefler and has been an outstanding role model to his peers,” school officials wrote. “Teachers can always count on Weston to go above and beyond in the classroom.” Weston’s awards and recognitions have included playing in the eighth grade All-City Band and All-State Blair Honor Band. He also participates in the Intramural Speech Group. He volunteers to help with the Food Market at Lefler. Weston enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons, watching old horror movies, biking, camping, fishing and playing guitar.

Noah Russell, son of Denette and David Russell, is an eighth grader at St. Michael Catholic School. “Noah has truly embraced his leadership position this year and is a role model for others,” school officials wrote. “He is selflessly willing to serve others in any capacity.” Noah was recently accepted to the STEM program at the U.S. Naval Academy this summer. He was one of 250 incoming high school freshmen to be selected out of 5,600 in the country who applied. He also earned an opportunity to swim for a week at the Naval Academy. His commitment to swimming has led to him recently qualifying for the D1 championship meet in the 13-14 age group. He is active in fundraising and other volunteer efforts for Villa Marie Home and School in Waverly. He also works to better the school through his work as Student Council president at St. Michael. Noah practices his faith by being active as an altar server and setting up for Mass. He also serves as a buddy for younger children at Mass. At 13, Noah is actively working on his private pilot license and has 15 hours of flight time. He also enjoys spending time with friends and family.