Natalie Gully, daughter of Emily and Joseph Gully, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. “Natalie was nominated for being kind, hardworking and always doing the right thing,” school officials wrote. A 4.0 honor roll student, Natalie is in the Lincoln Public Schools gifted program. Her civic and volunteer activities include participating in Girl Scouts. In athletics, she plays YMCA volleyball and participates in archery at Pound. She loves animals.

Rebekah Haines, daughter of Alissa and Victory Haines, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. An honor roll student and Student Council member, Rebekah was nominated for being quick to think globally of the world around her and what she can do to make it a better place. “She has shown her leadership skills in Student Council and is always quick to volunteer in any way she can,” school officials wrote. “Every day at lunch, she can be found helping the supervisors and custodians clean the floor and stack the chairs. She is a leader inside the classroom as well. She is quick to offer insight and does high quality work.” In athletics, Rebekah was part of an undefeated basketball season in Lux intramurals. She was selected for the Sportsmanship Award at YMCA basketball camp. Other honors include giving a select speech intramural performance and placing second in Future City’s competition. She volunteers at a local library and serves as secretary for the Young Women’s organization at her church.

Ella Meysenburg, daughter of Becky and Aaron Meysenburg, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick School. Ella was nominated for being a good-natured student who is a friend to all. “She gives of her time and effort to others and truly wants the best for everyone,” school officials wrote. “She is a sharp thinker and willing to share what she understands. Ella is an enthusiastic learner and brings a sense of playfulness and humor to the classroom. She is naturally curious, which makes learning fun.” Ella is on the Pope’s List for achieving all A’s and the Principal’s List for model behavior. She is a member of the Nebraska Children’s Choir and St. Patrick Junior High Choir, and also plays trombone in her school’s band. She participates in the Woodworking Club and Spicy Food Club at St. Patrick. In athletics, she plays on her school’s volleyball team. She volunteers for church and school fundraisers and events. Each summer, she attends SKY Camp at Camp Kateri and Totus Tuus, and she serves as a lector at school Masses.

Serena Totinon, who resides with guardians Cheryl Gnasolal and Roland Madadjim, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. Serena is a native of Chad, and this is her first year at Park. Even though English is her second language, she has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average all year. She was nominated for consistently demonstrating good character. “She is welcoming and helpful to everyone,” school officials wrote. “She goes out of her way to help new students, regardless of their background or language. Serena is a very responsible student who always does high quality work.” Serena’s goal is to participate in the International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High School. Outside of school, she is active in her church.