Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Jacob Borrell, son of Tammi and Jay Borrell, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. Jacob was nominated for being a positive member of the Lux Middle School community and always giving 100%. “Jacob is helpful, kind and always has a positive attitude,” school officials wrote. “He contributes positively to every class that he is a part of.” Jacob is active in Boy Scouts of America and earned a fitness merit badge for soccer. He also participates in tent camping and hiking with Boy Scouts. In his free time, Jacob enjoys playing video games, singing, playing trumpet and building things.

Humberto Chavez Gonzalez, son of Karen Gonzalez Nava and Humberto Chavez Resendiz, is a seventh grader at Park Middle School. “Humberto is a defining example of what it means to be an outstanding eighth grade student,” school officials wrote. “He is exceptionally bright, and never fails to put forth his best effort to do the highest quality work that he can possibly do. He is always kind to his peers, works well with others, and never hesitates to help his fellow students if they are ever confused or need a helping hand. Humberto is reliable, and is a leader by example in the classroom. He offers excellent insights to class discussions, and is a respectful listener to what his peers have to say as well.” Outside the classroom, Humberto is a cross country team member who always gives his all out on the path during competitions and practices.

Henrik Kruce, son of Adela and Scott Kruce, is a sixth grader at Schoo Middle School. Henrik was nominated for being an outstanding student inside and outside the classroom. “He always goes above and beyond on his academics,” school officials wrote. “Henrik works extremely hard in the classroom. He is always kind to both staff and students. He is an excellent all-around leader for his peers.” Henrik is also an excellent athlete and leader in the community. His civic activities include volunteering to sell gift cards as a fundraiser for his Nebraska Braves 13U baseball team, for which he plays catcher and shortstop. He also plays defenseman for the Omaha Junior Mavericks hockey team and has received Skate for Grade awards. In addition to sports, Henrik enjoys fishing. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Parker Malnar-Bass, daughter of Katherine Bass and David Malnar, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. Parker plays the flute in the sixth grade band at her school. She also dances at Piccoli Dance Theater, taking classes in ballet, jazz, tap, musical theater, lyrical, hip hop and other types of dance. For the past three years, she has been a member of the Piccoli Competitive Company. She has passed the Imperial Classic Ballet (ICB) exams for levels 2 and 3, earning merit in level 3. Parker is a Cadet in Girl Scout Troop 20827, serving as secretary for the troop this past semester. She is a devoted friend, part of a group that always shows up to support one another in their different activities.

Grady Vernon, son of Valerie and Mitch Vernon, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. Grady was nominated for being an outstanding, hardworking and kind student. “Grady is always attentive and has a smile,” school officials wrote. “He is driven and determined to succeed in the classroom as well as outside of school. In the classroom, Grady is friendly, personable, polite and kind to the teacher and his fellow classmates. He is a strong leader and role model.” Grady was honored with the Scott Shining Light award last September. He has played baseball for the Lincoln Revels for the past six years. He plays basketball for the Lincoln Silver Hawks Supreme and was on the UBT B team that was the Lincoln Youth Football champion this past fall. He enjoys woodworking and building, rollerblading, ice skating, skiing and hunting. Grady is a member of St. Mary’s Church in Denton and also participates in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at St. Peter’s Church in Lincoln.