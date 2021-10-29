STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Tommy Arteaga, son of Elena and Heriberto Arteaga, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Tommy was nominated for being a willing volunteer, kind and respectful to teachers, and a great participant in class. His awards include a Superior Rating on Piano at the Nebraska/Iowa Music Festival. He also plays guitar and is a member of the chess club. Tommy enjoys helping his grandmother with her yardwork and likes to keep her company (she lives alone). She does not speak English, so Tommy translates for her when they go out. He participates on his school’s cross country and basketball teams, competes in summer swimming and earned a red belt in taekwondo. He is an altar server at St. Teresa’s Church. He loves to draw, read, ride his bike, skateboard and roller skate.