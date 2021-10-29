STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Tommy Arteaga, son of Elena and Heriberto Arteaga, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. Tommy was nominated for being a willing volunteer, kind and respectful to teachers, and a great participant in class. His awards include a Superior Rating on Piano at the Nebraska/Iowa Music Festival. He also plays guitar and is a member of the chess club. Tommy enjoys helping his grandmother with her yardwork and likes to keep her company (she lives alone). She does not speak English, so Tommy translates for her when they go out. He participates on his school’s cross country and basketball teams, competes in summer swimming and earned a red belt in taekwondo. He is an altar server at St. Teresa’s Church. He loves to draw, read, ride his bike, skateboard and roller skate.
Alexa Castens, daughter of Maria and Aaron Castens, is a seventh grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. An honor roll student, Alexa always performs to the best of her abilities and interacts with peers in a positive manner. “She sets an excellent Christian example for others,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. In athletics, Alexa placed in the top 10 in all five cross country meets last fall. She attends confirmation and Bible study at Christ Lincoln and is a Vacation Bible School leader. She enjoys playing soccer, basketball, trumpet, reading, running, drawing and spending time with friends.
Claire Danner, daughter of Terri and Jason Danner, is a seventh grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Her awards and recognitions include being named to the Principal’s list and receiving the Call to Holiness award. Claire is an excellent role model for her peers and a positive leader inside and outside the classroom. “She always does the right thing, even when no one is watching,” school officials wrote. “She frequently participates in class, is studious and takes pride in her work.” Claire has volunteered for the People’s City Mission, as a soccer assistant coach and as a Little Free Library librarian. She built and created fundraisers for the Little Free Library. In athletics, she is an archery medalist and plays for undefeated soccer and basketball teams. She also sings in the church choir.
Addison Davy, daughter of Crystal and Benjamin Davy, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. She was nominated for being an exceptional student and young adult. “Addie shines both in and outside the classroom,” school officials wrote. “She is curious, helpful, positive and caring. She has an immense capacity to connect with others and can instantly make anyone she encounters feel welcomed and accepted.” Addie embodies and exhibits the Lefler expectations of being respectful, taking ownership, and being accepting and responsible. Addie and her family lived in Mexico from 2019-20 working at a mission hospital. During that time, she gained new perspectives from being immersed in different cultures and backgrounds. She loves adventures and fun activities including gymnastics, soccer, softball, watching football, reading, music, interior design and traveling.
Colin Meysenburg, son of Laura and Craig Meysenburg, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. He shows excellent leadership skills in class and made the 2020-21 Principal’s list for academic achievements. “Colin follows instructions, participates and gets his work done on time,” school officials wrote. “He goes above and beyond what is asked of him. He is kind and friendly to everyone.” Colin has helped with the Knights of Columbus roadside trash clean-up, Tootsie Roll drive, and has volunteered at Blessed Sacrament Parish’s Fall Festival. In sports, he earned several archery awards and was part of the Lincoln Junior Saltdogs U14 runner-up baseball team. He enjoys collecting football and baseball trading cards, playing sports video games and reading.