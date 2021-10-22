STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Oct. 23-29, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Erica Horne, daughter of Bonnie and Rick Horne, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Erica serves on her school’s student council. School officials said that Erica has shown great leadership since the first day of school. “She always says ‘yes’ to helping and volunteers many times before being asked,” they wrote. She is in her eighth year with Girl Scouts and serves as troop treasurer. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and has given more than 100 community service hours. In sports, she plays for the Timberwolves basketball and Sliders softball teams, and was selected to play in the 2021 SLS All Star softball game. Erica started her own business as a window designer at age 13. She enjoys reading, drawing, baking and listening to music.