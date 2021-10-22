STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Oct. 23-29, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Erica Horne, daughter of Bonnie and Rick Horne, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Erica serves on her school’s student council. School officials said that Erica has shown great leadership since the first day of school. “She always says ‘yes’ to helping and volunteers many times before being asked,” they wrote. She is in her eighth year with Girl Scouts and serves as troop treasurer. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and has given more than 100 community service hours. In sports, she plays for the Timberwolves basketball and Sliders softball teams, and was selected to play in the 2021 SLS All Star softball game. Erica started her own business as a window designer at age 13. She enjoys reading, drawing, baking and listening to music.
Sandi Khudidah, daughter of Haleema Khalaf and Khudhur Sulaiman, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. Sandi’s awards and recognitions include earning all A’s in both elementary and middle school, and the Cougar Citizen Award in elementary school. She was nominated for her positive leadership at Park School. “Sandi is a dedicated student who takes pride in her work, is always willing to help other students who are struggling, and is kind and respectful to both teachers and peers,” school officials wrote. She is active in her school’s Language Learners Club, Asian Culture Club and Running Club. She enjoys riding her bike, playing soccer with family members, gymnastics and watching movies. Sandi plans to attend Lincoln East High School, and her career goal is to become an attorney.
Morgan Perry, daughter of Jonel and Gary Perry, is a sixth grader at Parkview Christian School. Morgan is friendly to everyone she meets, according to school officials who nominated her. “She is polite and respectful at all times,” they wrote. “She is kind, quiet, does good work, and stands up for her peers and supports them.” In her free time, Morgan enjoys drawing, reading books, listening to old music and studying Japanese.
Isabelle Soden, daughter of Amber and Kelly Soden, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. “Isabelle is academically gifted and is a leader in our school,” school officials wrote. “She is a thoughtful and respectful young lady. She is a hardworking student and supportive to others in her class. She is respectful to staff members and classmates.” An honor roll student, Isabelle is a board member for her school’s Student Ambassador Program. She participates in volleyball, bowling and golf. A member of the Catholic Girls Club, Isabelle also received the Christian Courtesy Award. As an artist, she participates in the Urban Legends Art Showcase. She also plays clarinet and is a Marvel movie fan.