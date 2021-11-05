STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 6-12, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Rowan Boone, daughter of Heather Quitmeyer and Brian Boone, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. “Rowan has demonstrated poise and leadership throughout her career at Cathedral,” school officials wrote. She is president of her school’s chapter of the National Junior Honors Society and is also active in American Heritage Girls. In athletics, Rowan played for the runner-up Lincoln Diocese volleyball team. She has won multiple gold and silver medals in archery at Cornhusker State Games, Indoor Olympic Recurve and State Games of America competitions. Rowan’s religious activities include serving as a small group leader at Vacation Bible School. She enjoys swimming, cooking and baking.

Paul Hart, son of Lisa and John Hart, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. “Paul is a leader, is kind to all and has contagious enthusiasm for learning,” school officials wrote. “He is a very easygoing, enjoyable boy who works hard at everything he does.” Paul loves to help anyone around him who needs help. In athletics, he competed on the Manzitto B football team for Coach Justin Roach this fall. He also plays for the Supreme basketball team. In addition, he enjoys baseball, Xbox, Fantasy football and playing guitar.

