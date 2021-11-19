STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 20-26, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Thomas Dyer, son of Sarah and Chris Dyer, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. “Thomas is polite and respectful,” school officials wrote. “He shows kindness and patience with his classmates. He is always willing to volunteer and help in the classroom. He shows consistent effort and hard work.” An honor roll student, Thomas also plays soccer for the Dreamers Futbol Club and basketball for the eighth grade Rockets and his school. He is a referee for Nebraska State Soccer. His religious activities include being an altar server at church. He volunteers to mow lawns and shovel snow for neighbors and family members. Thomas enjoys fishing blue rock shooting, camping, and spending time with friends and family.

Keegan Lightfoot, grandson of Collette and Tim McCurdy, is a sixth grader at Parkview Christian Middle School. Keegan loves math and computer science, and wants to be a coder/programmer when he is older. He plays basketball for Parkview and plans to participate in track. He has been in taekwondo for three years and recently earned his second degree, level two black belt. He has medaled in his last six tournaments. He plays trumpet in band and loves to draw. Keegan also enjoys riding his scooter around the neighborhood with his dog Daisy and playing pickleball and Xbox games with friends and family. Keegan is active in youth group and volunteers with toddler classes in Sunday school at Calvary Community Church.