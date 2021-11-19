STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 20-26, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Thomas Dyer, son of Sarah and Chris Dyer, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. “Thomas is polite and respectful,” school officials wrote. “He shows kindness and patience with his classmates. He is always willing to volunteer and help in the classroom. He shows consistent effort and hard work.” An honor roll student, Thomas also plays soccer for the Dreamers Futbol Club and basketball for the eighth grade Rockets and his school. He is a referee for Nebraska State Soccer. His religious activities include being an altar server at church. He volunteers to mow lawns and shovel snow for neighbors and family members. Thomas enjoys fishing blue rock shooting, camping, and spending time with friends and family.
Keegan Lightfoot, grandson of Collette and Tim McCurdy, is a sixth grader at Parkview Christian Middle School. Keegan loves math and computer science, and wants to be a coder/programmer when he is older. He plays basketball for Parkview and plans to participate in track. He has been in taekwondo for three years and recently earned his second degree, level two black belt. He has medaled in his last six tournaments. He plays trumpet in band and loves to draw. Keegan also enjoys riding his scooter around the neighborhood with his dog Daisy and playing pickleball and Xbox games with friends and family. Keegan is active in youth group and volunteers with toddler classes in Sunday school at Calvary Community Church.
Jonas Miller, son of Courtney and Jeremy Miller, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. He is vice president of Saint John’s Builders Club and a member of the Student Ambassador program. “Jonas has a sense of joy about his work,” school officials wrote. “He exudes a gratefulness about being at school that rubs off on those around him.” His awards and recognitions include being on the A/B honor roll, receiving the Christian Courtesy Award and being recognized as Altar Server of the Month. In athletics, Jonas participates in soccer, basketball and bowling, and has earned a silver medal in archery. He attends daily Mass and is a dedicated altar server. Jonas enjoys collecting video games, historical items and learning about historical events, watching anime and reading manga.
Sophia Ramsey, daughter of Amy and Colby Ramsey, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. A Student Council member, Sophia was nominated for her excellent character and work ethic. “Sophia is incredibly responsible and a good friend to all,” school officials wrote. “She helps make Park Middle School a welcoming place.” Sophia is active in orchestra and dance. She competes for Greater Impact and is involved in ballet, tap, lyrical and jazz. Honors include being chosen for the Priceless Pre-teen leadership group and receiving an LPS Inspire Award. She is an active member of the Southview Baptist youth group, helps with Vacation Bible School and volunteers in the childcare program during services. She enjoys playing volleyball, being outside and spending time with family, friends and her Havanese puppy, Teddy.