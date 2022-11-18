STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 19-25)

MariElena Brown, daughter of DeLana Ramirez and Eddie Brown, is an eighth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. A member of the Principal’s Honor Roll, MariElena was nominated for being an attentive and enthusiastic learner who is good at including others. “MariElena has such a positive attitude and constantly encourages others,” school officials wrote. “She is thoughtful in her work and strives to do her best. She is kind, always has a smile and is responsible. She is an ambitious, confident, bright, thoughtful, spirited young woman.” In athletics, MariElena plays on Saint John’s volleyball and basketball teams. She also plays for Volleyball Club Nebraska (VCN). An active member of Saint John the Apostle Church, she volunteers at the Harvest Festival, helps clean the church, is a senior volunteer at Camp Kitaki and is an active member of the Builders Club. She performs ballet, jazz and contemporary dance at Heart Dance Academy. She also enjoys playing guitar and traveling.

Claire Danner, daughter of Terri and Jason Danner, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. An honor roll student, Claire received Call to Holiness recognition and has been named to the Principal’s list. She is completing high school-level math classes and writes for her school’s newspaper. “Claire is a kind, hardworking young lady who always has a joyful and positive attitude,” school officials wrote. “She has shown herself to be a leader in her class and a role model in the school through her participation and involvement in school and community activities.” She volunteers at school events and for the People’s City Mission. In athletics, Claire won a medal in archery and helped her soccer team win a regional tournament. Her church activities include reading at Mass and singing in the choir.

Brody Pierce, son of Nikky and Cory Pierce, is a sixth grader at Parkview Christian School. Brody was nominated for being a hard worker and determined. A baseball player for the past three years, Brody likes weight lifting. He also enjoys playing in the school band, creating art and playing games. He is a member of the youth group at Citylight South Church. His civic volunteering includes mowing lawns for the elderly and helping a farmer throw hay.

Zelie Rutledge, daughter of Hannah and Jeff Rutledge, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Zelie was nominated for being positive and spreading joy to others. “She is kind to everyone and leads others by her example,” school officials wrote. “Zelie is a well-rounded, responsible student who pushes herself to always do her best.” Zelie volunteers at St. Teresa’s Thrift Store and walks neighborhood kids home from school every day. She sings in the St. Teresa Choir and is a Mass reader. She is an active member of STAGE, a religious theater group. She played Alexandra, the lead in “A Greek Tragedy,” and is working on another lead role, MacBeth, in “Saintspeare.” She also takes piano and voice lessons.

Skyla Whitten, daughter of JJ and Daniel Whitten, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. She was nominated for being a positive role model and a hard worker. “Skyla is very helpful to fellow students who need help academically and is always respectful,” school officials wrote. She does weight training and takes private catching and hitting lessons for softball. The training has paid off, as she received two MVP awards last summer for her performances in select softball. She also plays for a select basketball team. Skyla enjoys reading and playing games. When needed, she babysits her two younger brothers.