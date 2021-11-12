STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 13-19, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Kiyori Lauer, son of Chikako and Tate Lauer, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. He has received numerous recognitions in school for academic achievement and his positive attitude. “Kiyori is kind to all; equal toward everyone,” school officials wrote. “He is a conscientious student, always striving to do his best. He is very considerate to others, thinking of the good ofo everyone, not just himself. When he was a remote learner, he was exemplary!” In athletics, Kiyori plays recreational basketball and football. Outside the classroom, he volunteers to help keep his local public park clean and is a member of a United Methodist Church. Kiyori has traveled to Japan four times and enjoys playing video games, basketball and athletic training.