STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Nov. 13-19, 2021)

Kiyori Lauer, son of Chikako and Tate Lauer, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. He has received numerous recognitions in school for academic achievement and his positive attitude. “Kiyori is kind to all; equal toward everyone,” school officials wrote. “He is a conscientious student, always striving to do his best. He is very considerate to others, thinking of the good ofo everyone, not just himself. When he was a remote learner, he was exemplary!” In athletics, Kiyori plays recreational basketball and football. Outside the classroom, he volunteers to help keep his local public park clean and is a member of a United Methodist Church. Kiyori has traveled to Japan four times and enjoys playing video games, basketball and athletic training.
Kaleb Ledgerwood, son of Christy and Dustin Ledgerwood, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. Kaleb was nominated for showing leadership qualities in his class and for striving to achieve good grades. A straight-A student, Kaleb plays on a baseball team that has won two state championships. He once pitched a perfect game. He also plays for the Stonebrook football team and enjoys playing basketball and working out. His religious activities include serving at Mass and volunteering at church fundraisers. He has also participated in Totus Tuus, which is a summer catechetical program, and pro-life walks.
Keira Thurman, daughter of Mandy and Christopher Thurman, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. Keira is an honor student with straight A’s including Diff classes. She received the Pound Kindness Award in February for being a role model and leader. “Keira is a top-notch student,” school officials wrote. “She always comes to class with a great attitude and a great work ethic. She’s always on task and is a model student.” Keira plays for the Pound Squires volleyball team and also plays club volleyball for Nebraska One. She enjoys reading, playing with her Golden Retriever Pretzel and spending time with friends and family. She likes to travel and explore new places. Her favorite was visiting her cousins and family while they were stationed in Germany for the U.S. Army.
Adanya VanArsdale, daughter of Tana and Christopher VanArsdale, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. “Adanya is an outstanding student in every sense of the word,” school officials wrote. “She brings a positive attitude and a great work ethic to class every day. She is a positive peer role model and a classroom leader. She treats all her peers and adults with respect, and she is always doing the right thing.” Adanya’s awards and recognitions include receiving Excellence referrals at Schoo. She has played the viola for four years, and her favorite composer is Richard Meyer. She enjoys reading suspenseful books and fantasy novels, baking and experimenting in the kitchen. She has three dogs at home that she helps train and care for.