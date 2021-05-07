STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 8-14, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Emily Buck, daughter of Adrienne and Jared Buck, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. “Emily is studious, smart, and a wonderful ambassador for our school,” wrote Principal PJ Book. She willingly lends a helping hand to others wherever she is needed, and she helps keep a humble peace in her sphere of influence. In athletics, Emily participates in volleyball, basketball and track. She possesses a strong and well-rounded faith in God, Book added.
Kinsley Davidson, daughter of Terra and Matt Davidson, is a sixth grader at Schoo Middle School. An honor roll student, Kinsley is an outstanding student and leader. “She works hard every day and is a friend to all,” school officials wrote. “Her kindness shines every day.” In athletics, Kinsley plays soccer for team ICE. She also enjoys football and basketball. Outside of school, she enjoys reading and helping with her younger siblings.
Cameron Shively, son of Sara and Tom Shively, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs. School officials nominated Cameron for being respectful, kind and attentive. An honor roll student, he has a special interest in playing chess and has won several chess tournaments. Cameron has also started teaching lessons to younger students in Chess Club. He enjoys playing video games as well. His religious activities include serving as an altar boy at church.
Ava Swank, daughter of Jill and Nick Swank, is a seventh grader at Moore Middle School. “Ava continually shows passion for not only academics, but also the success of others,” school officials wrote. She is a Launch Leadership delegate. Ava enjoys performing arts and was selected to participate in the Lincoln Public Schools All-City Girls Chorus. She has taken classes and been a cast member at the STAGE Theater in Hickman. She has danced for nine years, currently at Intermix Dance Company. Her religious activities include drama ministry, confirmation classes, praise team and serving as a Sunday school shepherd.
Patricia Vacek, daughter of Kari and Tim Vacek, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. “Patricia is caring, helpful, responsible and thoughtful,” school officials wrote. “She always has a smile and such a positive attitude about everything we do in class.” Patricia was recognized on the Principal’s Honor Roll for earning all A’s and has received the Christian Courtesy Award. She attends daily Mass and has volunteered to help at the Knights of Columbus fish fry and Saint John’s soup supper. She is an active member of the Jets Ambassadors Program. In athletics, Patricia plays basketball and volleyball, and is a member of the Hillcrest swim team. She enjoys biking, spending time with friends and family, and traveling.