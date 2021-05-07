STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 8-14, 2021)

Ava Swank, daughter of Jill and Nick Swank, is a seventh grader at Moore Middle School. “Ava continually shows passion for not only academics, but also the success of others,” school officials wrote. She is a Launch Leadership delegate. Ava enjoys performing arts and was selected to participate in the Lincoln Public Schools All-City Girls Chorus. She has taken classes and been a cast member at the STAGE Theater in Hickman. She has danced for nine years, currently at Intermix Dance Company. Her religious activities include drama ministry, confirmation classes, praise team and serving as a Sunday school shepherd.

Patricia Vacek, daughter of Kari and Tim Vacek, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. “Patricia is caring, helpful, responsible and thoughtful,” school officials wrote. “She always has a smile and such a positive attitude about everything we do in class.” Patricia was recognized on the Principal’s Honor Roll for earning all A’s and has received the Christian Courtesy Award. She attends daily Mass and has volunteered to help at the Knights of Columbus fish fry and Saint John’s soup supper. She is an active member of the Jets Ambassadors Program. In athletics, Patricia plays basketball and volleyball, and is a member of the Hillcrest swim team. She enjoys biking, spending time with friends and family, and traveling.