STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 7-13, 2022)

Kelly Delgadillo, daughter of Diana Bernal and Julio Delgadillo, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. She was nominated for having a positive attitude, working hard and being a good friend to her peers. She sets high standards in academics and excels on her school’s Quiz Bowl team, school officials wrote. In athletics, she participates in track, basketball and volleyball. Her civic involvement includes volunteering to work concessions at football and basketball games. She plays in the band at church and takes care of babies during church services. She also attends church and Sunday school. She takes piano lessons and enjoys drawing.

Leah Korus, daughter of Angie and Jesse Korus, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs. “Leah was nominated for her patience, respect and kindness toward peers and adults,” school officials wrote. “She is also being nominated for high academic achievement.” An honor roll student who serves on the Student Council, Leah recently won a pro-life art contest and a science fair award. She also played a character in the school musical. In athletics, she was a top-10 finisher in cross country last fall. Her religious activities include Marian Camp, Totus Tuus, Camp Tekakwitha and Eucharistic Adoration. She enjoys singing in the youth choir, reading and art.

