 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 7-13, 2022)

  • 0

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Kelly Delgadillo, daughter of Diana Bernal and Julio Delgadillo, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. She was nominated for having a positive attitude, working hard and being a good friend to her peers. She sets high standards in academics and excels on her school’s Quiz Bowl team, school officials wrote. In athletics, she participates in track, basketball and volleyball. Her civic involvement includes volunteering to work concessions at football and basketball games. She plays in the band at church and takes care of babies during church services. She also attends church and Sunday school. She takes piano lessons and enjoys drawing.

Leah Korus, daughter of Angie and Jesse Korus, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs. “Leah was nominated for her patience, respect and kindness toward peers and adults,” school officials wrote. “She is also being nominated for high academic achievement.” An honor roll student who serves on the Student Council, Leah recently won a pro-life art contest and a science fair award. She also played a character in the school musical. In athletics, she was a top-10 finisher in cross country last fall. Her religious activities include Marian Camp, Totus Tuus, Camp Tekakwitha and Eucharistic Adoration. She enjoys singing in the youth choir, reading and art.

+1 
Kelly Delgadillo

Delgadillo
+1 
Leah Korus

Korus
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNL student art sales May 6-7

UNL student art sales May 6-7

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Art, Art History and Design will host spring art sales by the UNL Clay Club and UNL Photo Club Fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News