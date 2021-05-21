STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 22-28, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Joe Benes, son of Carrie and James Benes, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. An honor roll student, Joe was also nominated for being a hard worker and for showing kindness and respect to his teachers and peers. He volunteers to serve at church, including at Mass, and also volunteers with the Knights of Columbus. In athletics, Joe played four years for the Lincoln Youth Football team sponsored by Union Bank and Trust, and he helped the team make the playoffs this past season. He also plays lacrosse for the Lincoln Junior Rampage and basketball on his school’s team.
Ansley Throener, daughter of Bethany and Randy Throener, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. “Ansley is a phenomenal student with an outstanding character,” school officials wrote. “She is always doing the right thing, and she brings positivity wherever she goes.” An honor roll student, Ansley is also active in sports. She plays basketball for the Nebraska Lasers sixth grade gold team and soccer for the Gretna Elite Academy. This past winter, she also played for the Nebraska Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program. Ansley is a member at Southwood Lutheran Church, where she is completing DELVE confirmation classes. She enjoys going to theme parks and hanging out with friends and family.