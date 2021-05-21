STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 22-28, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Joe Benes, son of Carrie and James Benes, is an eighth grader at St. Peter Catholic School. An honor roll student, Joe was also nominated for being a hard worker and for showing kindness and respect to his teachers and peers. He volunteers to serve at church, including at Mass, and also volunteers with the Knights of Columbus. In athletics, Joe played four years for the Lincoln Youth Football team sponsored by Union Bank and Trust, and he helped the team make the playoffs this past season. He also plays lacrosse for the Lincoln Junior Rampage and basketball on his school’s team.