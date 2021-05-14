STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 15-21, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Scarlett Anderson, daughter of Carissa and Christian Anderson, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. She was nominated for modeling Lefler’s ROAR expectations: showing Respect, taking Ownership, and being Accepting and Responsible. “She has been an amazing Lion for three years, and we will miss her when she heads off to Lincoln High next year,” school officials wrote. An honor roll student, Scarlett volunteers in the community and has made care kits to distribute to the homeless in Lincoln. In athletics, she has played Nebraska One club volleyball for the past two years. She is active in the Sheridan Lutheran Youth Group. She enjoys reading, painting and crafts. Her family is very important to her as well.