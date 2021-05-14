STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 15-21, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Scarlett Anderson, daughter of Carissa and Christian Anderson, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. She was nominated for modeling Lefler’s ROAR expectations: showing Respect, taking Ownership, and being Accepting and Responsible. “She has been an amazing Lion for three years, and we will miss her when she heads off to Lincoln High next year,” school officials wrote. An honor roll student, Scarlett volunteers in the community and has made care kits to distribute to the homeless in Lincoln. In athletics, she has played Nebraska One club volleyball for the past two years. She is active in the Sheridan Lutheran Youth Group. She enjoys reading, painting and crafts. Her family is very important to her as well.
Averi Gray, daughter of Megan and Tom Gray, is an eighth grader at Dawes Middle School. A member of the Dawes Student Council from 2019-21, Averi also sings with the Dymond Bytes band/choir group, participates in Community Learning Center after-school art clubs, and designed her school’s yearbook cover theme for 2020-21. She plays intramural volleyball. Averi recently auditioned and was selected as a cheerleader at Northeast High School for 2021-22. She has earned Team Meeting Recognition, been awarded countless Diamondback Recognitions from Dawes teachers, and received Nebraska Wesleyan University Scholar Recognition for Citizenship from 2019-21. “Averi is unwavering in her kindness, effort, work ethic and awareness of others,” school officials wrote.
Lydia Koperski, daughter of Lisa and David Koperski, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. She was nominated for being a great leader in the classroom who is always willing to help when needed. Lydia is an honor roll student and the eighth grade class president. She sings in the Junior High Honor Choir and was a cast member in the “Newsies” musical. Lydia plays volleyball for St. Teresa’s School and volunteers as a ball shagger at Husker volleyball games. She also volunteers for the St. Teresa Thrift Shop. Her religious activities include serving as a reader at Mass and playing the organ. She enjoys reading, singing, cake decorating and community theater.
Sukada Maribaga, daughter of Albert Maribaga, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. An honor roll student, Sukada was also nominated for making big improvements in her demeanor and actions during the school day. In the community, she volunteers at Catholic Social Services. Her religious activities include Holy hour, helping watch kindergarten students at Mass and reading at Mass. She enjoys bike riding, reading, playing card games and visiting museums.