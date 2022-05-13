STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 14-20, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Joseph Fitzpatrick, son of Kristina and Kevin Fitzpatrick, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor student, Joseph is a member of his school’s Junior High Choir, Chess Club, Student Council, Junior High Band and Page One. “Joseph is intrigued by learning new things, and actually goes above and beyond what he is taught to learn more about some subjects on his own time,” school officials wrote. “Joseph is not afraid to try new things and is focused and ready to try anything that is thrown at him.” In athletics, Joseph runs cross country and track, bowls and plays basketball for his school. He also plays for the Lincoln Junior Saltdogs, and his team won runner-up at its tournament last summer. In the community, Joseph volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, is active in Boy Scouts and cleans up the parish grounds. He sings in the parish choir and is an altar server and reader for daily school Masses. He enjoys his Irish and Czech heritage and is a youth ambassador of the Czech heritage as Prague Czech Prince 2022.

Addilyn Foley, daughter of Lindy and Brett Foley, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. Her honors include receiving a Lincoln Public Schools Inspire award and being chosen to serve as a Lefler student ambassador. She was nominated for her excellent class participation and staying on task in class, showing kindness and respect, being a hard worker and cooperating with classmates. “Addilyn has a huge heart and is so compassionate about the needs of others,” school officials wrote. “She does high quality work and provides help to anyone needing additional guidance.” In the community, Addilyn helps with the Food Bank of Lincoln. She plays on a softball team that won the state tournament last year. She also enjoys hanging out with friends.

Jupa Mareng, daughter of Jasmine Emad, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “Jupa is an excellent student and positive role model for her classmates,” school officials wrote. “She frequently participates in class discussions, is responsible and respectful, and always follows instructions.” In athletics, Jupa has attended the Pius X summer soccer camp and achieved a 250-plus score in archery. Her religious activities include receiving four sacraments and attending retreats. She has volunteered to help with the FestQuest school fundraiser and also sold fireworks at Catholic Social Services. Jupa enjoys reading, cooking, walking, music, soccer and hanging out with friends.

