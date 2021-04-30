STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 1-7, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Genevieve Baxa, daughter of Robert Baxa and Pamela Fischer, and Andrea Baxa, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. She was nominated for always being focused in class. “We can count on her to do her best, work hard, be kind to students and help others,” school officials wrote. “She is the kind of student who always says ‘hi’ in the hall and is an all-around great student and kid.” Genevieve is consistently on the honor roll, and she is quick to help someone in need and offer assistance when she sees another struggling. In athletics, she participates regularly in softball and volleyball. Genevieve is an avid reader and enjoys outdoor activities – especially riding around Arizona on her Papa’s ATV.
Haley Minner, daughter of Missy and Greg Minner, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph’s School. “Haley is a quiet leader in the classroom,” school officials wrote. “She has a wonderful, strong personality and is always willing to discuss. Haley is a hard worker and will always complete a task given to her.” She volunteers to clean Roberts Park, pick up roadside trash, babysit, help at World of Knowledge and sew COVID-19 masks. She earned her school’s Gold Honor Award in seventh grade and has received several reading awards and volleyball medals. She has played competitive volleyball since second grade and is an accomplished swimmer. Haley sings in the Junior High Honor Choir and the Melodic Knights Choir, and plays flute at Mass. She also enjoys reading, creative writing, crafting, crocheting, sewing, spending time with friends and family, and caring for pets.