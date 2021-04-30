STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (May 1-7, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Genevieve Baxa, daughter of Robert Baxa and Pamela Fischer, and Andrea Baxa, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. She was nominated for always being focused in class. “We can count on her to do her best, work hard, be kind to students and help others,” school officials wrote. “She is the kind of student who always says ‘hi’ in the hall and is an all-around great student and kid.” Genevieve is consistently on the honor roll, and she is quick to help someone in need and offer assistance when she sees another struggling. In athletics, she participates regularly in softball and volleyball. Genevieve is an avid reader and enjoys outdoor activities – especially riding around Arizona on her Papa’s ATV.