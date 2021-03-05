STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 6-12, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Jeriel Cruz, son of Nelly Arroyo and Cesar Cruz, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. Jeriel’s teachers describe him as being “kind to everyone,” “conscientious and hardworking,” “responsible and respectful,” and “a positive classroom role model.” He enjoys playing saxophone and piano, drawing and painting, riding his bicycle and learning about mechanical engineering. Jeriel says he would like to eventually become a mechanical engineer or go into any other career with that background. In athletics, he played basketball on a team at College View Academy for three years. He also played on a soccer team last year, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19. At Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jeriel participates in Pathfinders, in which he does community service, reaches out to people in need, learns about God and goes camping.