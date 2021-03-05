STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 6-12, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Jeriel Cruz, son of Nelly Arroyo and Cesar Cruz, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. Jeriel’s teachers describe him as being “kind to everyone,” “conscientious and hardworking,” “responsible and respectful,” and “a positive classroom role model.” He enjoys playing saxophone and piano, drawing and painting, riding his bicycle and learning about mechanical engineering. Jeriel says he would like to eventually become a mechanical engineer or go into any other career with that background. In athletics, he played basketball on a team at College View Academy for three years. He also played on a soccer team last year, but the season was canceled due to COVID-19. At Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jeriel participates in Pathfinders, in which he does community service, reaches out to people in need, learns about God and goes camping.
Maddie Johnson, daughter of Jenifer Acierno and Jason Johnson, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. “Maddie is a joy to have in classes,” school officials wrote. “She always participates in classes and brightens wherever she is with her positivity and generous smile. She is polite, respectful and helpful – always willing to work cooperatively with others and see a job through to the end.” Maddie enjoys singing in choir and playing saxophone in the school band. She also likes to draw and hang out with friends. In athletics, she plays in select basketball and club volleyball. In the community, Maddie has participated in activities to collect donations for the Capital Humane Society, Food Bank of Lincoln and People’s City Mission. Her religious activities include participating in the fellowship community church youth group and worship team.
Jonah Meduna, son of Chelsea and Joseph Meduna, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph Catholic School. He is active in his school’s Mentorship Program and is a mentor to younger students as a Student Council member. He is captain of the St. Joseph Quiz Bowl team and has participated in Page One Reading and Mathcounts competitions. “Jonah is a bright and responsible student,” school officials wrote. “He will go out of his way to help others.” Jonah is an active member of Boy Scouts of America and was elected senior patrol leader. In athletics, he has played soccer for six years and basketball for seven years. His religious activities include altar boy service, Knights of the Altar Bible Study, Mission Club and singing in the Melodic Knights Choir. He also enjoys reading, biking and listening to music.
Chase Strohmyer, son of Stacy and Joshua Strohmyer, is an eighth grader at Schoo Middle School. He has made the honor roll every semester and also received an Excellence Award in Math. “Chase is a hardworking, kind and respectful young man,” school officials wrote. “He pushes himself both in and outside school to be the very best person he can be.” Chase wants to someday make the world a better place for others as an engineer. He enjoys mastering Rubik’s Cubes. He plays East Supreme basketball and has played league basketball since grade school. Chase has been a frequent bell ringer for the Salvation Army. He also enjoys volunteering with his grandfather for FoodNet.