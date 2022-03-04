STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 5-11, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Camarion Mews, son of Amy Mews, is an eighth grader at Pound Middle School. “Cam is an excellent scholar, and he is kind to his peers,” school officials wrote. “He works very hard to please adults and fellow students. He is always respectful. Cam is very humble as well.” His awards have included an Excellence referral at his school. In athletics, Cam ran the Des Moines 5K twice, won first place in the long jump at the All City track meet, plays basketball and participates in archery. He enjoys PC gaming, hanging out with friends and family members, reading the comics and listening to music.

Owen Wilkinson, son of Danielle and Mike Wilkinson, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. Owen has been an honor roll student throughout sixth, seventh and eighth grades. A member of Schoo’s Jazz Band, he participated in the Lincoln Public Schools Solo and Ensemble Band Contest. He is also a member of his school’s First Friends group. In sports, he plays for the Nebraska Braves baseball team and has participated on Schoo’s basketball, soccer, wrestling, and track and field teams. Owen’s volunteer work has included selling concessions at Husker football games last fall. He is a member of North Pointe Community Church, where he is active in a youth group every week. He enjoys playing sports with friends, video games, baseball, attending sporting events and listening to country music.

