STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 27-April 2, 2021)

Emma Asmus, daughter of Jenn and Todd Asmus, is an eighth grader at St. Peter’s School. Emma was nominated for her willingness to volunteer and for being a hard worker who is helpful and kind to others. As a Student Council member, Emma helped coordinate a movie night fundraiser. She also has volunteered for Catholic Social Services and the Walt Branch Library. She placed second in a Mathcounts contest. Emma played Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” play, acted in a Christmas play and even wrote a play. She also does songwriting and enjoys playing piano and guitar. She sings at school and Saturday Masses, and reads at Mass. In sports, Emma was part of an undefeated volleyball team in 2019, and is also active in basketball and cross country. She is interested in law and medicine as possible future careers.