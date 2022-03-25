STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 26-April 1, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Zeke Mullendore, son of Kelly and Matt Mullendore, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student, Zeke has received Eagle Achievement Recognition at his school. “Zeke’s academic excellence throughout junior high has demonstrated his willingness to work toward any goal,” school officials wrote. In sports, Zeke received All-Star recognition while playing for the Lincoln Youth Football League champion Manzitto A team. He also enjoys playing basketball and baseball, collecting sports cards, traveling, hunting and fishing. Zeke plans to attend Pius X High School in the fall.

Anabella Perez Suarez, daughter of Monica Suarez and Juan Carlos Perez, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. She was nominated for showing great character. “Anabella was new to Scott this year, and she flourished from day one,” school officials wrote. “She is kind and respectful to all of her peers and adults in the building. She has a great sense of humor too!” Previously at Everett Elementary School, Anabella was recognized for learning English the fastest in an ELL class. She also earned an Academic Excellence Certificate for her grades. In athletics, she won first place in a roller skating tournament and received a certificate of achievement in a swimming class. She also plans to learn martial arts. Anabella was part of a church group that went downtown and gave food to the homeless. She also has done community work for the People’s City Mission. She played a main role in her church’s Christmas play. Anabella enjoys drawing, sculpting, listening to music, cooking and baking.

Katelyn Tran, daughter of Quan Tran and Trang Ho, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. An honor student, Katelyn made the Pope’s List for earning all A’s and won first place overall in her school’s science fair. “Katelyn is an independent, highly motivated student,” school officials wrote. “She aims to do her best in anything she does. Katelyn has diverse interests and leverages them into success for herself and the people around her.” She is a member of the Reading Mentor program that works with Pre-K through third grade students, Science Club and Spicy Food Club. She also was part of a National Geographic GeoChallenge team that qualified for regional competition. In athletics, Katelyn plays for her school’s volleyball team and a club VCN team that has won tournaments. Her religious activities include attending Marian Camp and serving as a lector as school Masses. She volunteers for the St. Patrick Festival and STARS fundraising event, and she bakes and donates goods to fundraising events at her church. She enjoys playing piano, calligraphy and baking.

