STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 20-26, 2021)

Hailey Schroeder, daughter of Erica and Jason Schroeder, is a sixth grader at Irving Middle School. A straight-A student first term, Hailey also received commendations in orchestra, physical education and computers. “She loves to have in-depth conversations about all kinds of topics,” school officials wrote. “She wants to do a lot of things when she grows up!” Hailey’s goals include pursuing an education and career in botany, photography, medicine or the space program. She earned the Arrow of Light award in BSA Scouts. She also enjoys Brazilian jiu-jitsu and earned a grey belt. Hailey cleans parks and trails, participates in community gardening, helps at a public library, helps elderly neighbors and plays violin at retirement homes. She also enjoys roller skating, biking, camping, hiking, sculpting, astronomy, reading and STEM subjects.

Brynn Tlamka, daughter of Jennifer and Bryan Tlamka, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. A straight-A student, Brynn was also nominated by school officials for having a positive attitude, being a leader, having a strong work ethic and taking pride in her work. She participates in Triniti Athletics Gymnastics and volunteers to clean the gym on weekends. She was the State Champion on beam in 2020, and in 2019 she won the Al-Around Champ award at the “Chalk It Up” competition in Lincoln. She also enjoys reading. Brynn will attend Lincoln High School in the fall and is enrolled in the science-based program. Her goals include attending college and competing in collegiate gymnastics. She plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy.