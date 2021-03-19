STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 20-26, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Brooke Billiouxe, daughter of Alyssa and Didier Billiouxe, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. Brooke was nominated for always being willing to help wherever she is needed. “She exhibits a great faith,” school officials wrote. “She also takes great care over watching her younger siblings.” Brooke helps kindergartners at Mass, and she serves as a reader at Mass and for Stations of the Cross. She also makes school announcements at the end of the day. Her civic and volunteer involvement includes cleaning veterans’ graves. Brooke plays trumpet in Blessed Sacrament’s band, is an avid reader and also enjoys cooking and baking.
Addie Hraban, daughter of Karri and Jason Hraban, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Addie was nominated for always putting forth her best effort in all the work she does. “Addie is respectful and kind to all students and teachers,” school officials wrote. “She is kindhearted, funny and easygoing. She is well-liked by all her classmates.” Addie helps her teacher mom with grading, organizing and bulletin boards. She also volunteers to mow a neighbor’s lawn and watches neighbors’ dogs. In addition to her love for animals, she enjoys swimming and playing YMCA basketball. Her religious activities include serving as a reader at Mass.
Hailey Schroeder, daughter of Erica and Jason Schroeder, is a sixth grader at Irving Middle School. A straight-A student first term, Hailey also received commendations in orchestra, physical education and computers. “She loves to have in-depth conversations about all kinds of topics,” school officials wrote. “She wants to do a lot of things when she grows up!” Hailey’s goals include pursuing an education and career in botany, photography, medicine or the space program. She earned the Arrow of Light award in BSA Scouts. She also enjoys Brazilian jiu-jitsu and earned a grey belt. Hailey cleans parks and trails, participates in community gardening, helps at a public library, helps elderly neighbors and plays violin at retirement homes. She also enjoys roller skating, biking, camping, hiking, sculpting, astronomy, reading and STEM subjects.
Brynn Tlamka, daughter of Jennifer and Bryan Tlamka, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. A straight-A student, Brynn was also nominated by school officials for having a positive attitude, being a leader, having a strong work ethic and taking pride in her work. She participates in Triniti Athletics Gymnastics and volunteers to clean the gym on weekends. She was the State Champion on beam in 2020, and in 2019 she won the Al-Around Champ award at the “Chalk It Up” competition in Lincoln. She also enjoys reading. Brynn will attend Lincoln High School in the fall and is enrolled in the science-based program. Her goals include attending college and competing in collegiate gymnastics. She plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy.