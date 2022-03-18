STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 19-25, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Allyson Hale, daughter of Marie and Matthew Hale, is an eighth grader at Dawes Middle School. “Allyson is genuinely kind, a great listener, artistic and especially thoughtful of ways to brighten others’ days,” school officials wrote. “She gave candy cane grams to random people to share kindness. Allyson deeply cares about her own work and always excels above and beyond assignments. She is a role model student.” An honor roll student, Allyson is active in Community Learning Center after-school clubs, Art Explore Club, D & D Club, Fancy Pants Sewing Club and Dawes Yearbook Club. She takes pictures for the yearbook and created artwork for the Project Walk Together event this month. She received a LUX Center for the Arts art scholarship this year and has received team meeting recognitions, a Red Star Award, several Diamondback recognitions from Dawes teachers and recognitions for citizenship and scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She enjoys painting, drawing, photography, and sewing pillows for friends and family members.

Joey Kruse, son of Tsunako and Kent Kruse, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. He is an honor roll student and placed second in the Junior High Science Fair. “Joey is a quiet leader for his peers and is respected for who he is,” school officials wrote. “He is easygoing and liked by all students and teachers. He is very bright and works hard to do his best in all subject areas. Joey is also very responsible and is willing to take on a challenge if needed.” Joey is active at both his school and church. He has volunteered at the St. Teresa Thrift Store, church fair and Sacred Heart fireworks stand. He is an altar server at Sacred Heart Church and a Mass reader at St. Teresa’s Church. He enjoys bowling for a bowling club, playing video games and bike riding with friends, and playing with his brothers.

Sam Masin, son of Jessica and Tod Masin, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. A high honor roll student, Sam has been recognized on the honor roll multiple semesters. “Sam is a very conscientious student,” school officials wrote. “His work is always done, and he participates a lot in class! He sets a positive and Christian example for his peers.” Sam has volunteered for many service projects through school, like the F Street Recreational Center. He is a frequent soloist in the concert band. In athletics, he enjoys participating in football, track and golf, and is a starter on his basketball team. He is active at church as an acolyte, attending confirmation classes and participating in youth group. He enjoys hanging out with friends, playing video games and taking family trips.

Mary Tran, daughter of Thinh Tran and Van Hoang, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “Mary is a quiet, positive role model for her classmates,” school officials wrote. “She frequently participates in class discussions, is responsible and respectful, and always follows instructions.” Mary’s honors have included winning a spelling bee in fifth grade and a handwriting contest. Her civic and volunteer activities include serving meals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Mary enjoys playing piano, going on TikTok, eating out and hanging out with friends.

