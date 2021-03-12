STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 13-19, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Gavin Foust, son of Stacy and Andy Foust, is a seventh grader at Moore Middle School. “Gavin is always creative in thinking about how to take his work to the next steps and individualize it,” school officials wrote. Last year, Gavin’s art project was selected for the Lincoln Public Schools Art Show. He won the State of Nebraska Lions Club Peace Poster Contest in 2019 and 2020. He was named a Priceless Preteen in 2019. He also serves as a mentee for the UNL National Human Resources Institute Leadership Mentoring program. In athletics, Gavin was on the 4-by-400 relay team that won at the state meet in 2019. He also placed second in the long jump in 2019 at a track meet in Denver. He attends Christ Place Church, where he participates in Edge Weekend. Gavin also enjoys skateboarding and running cross country.
Kaylee Metzner, daughter of Janelle and Mark Metzner, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. She made the Principal’s Honor Roll and also received her school’s Christian Courtesy Award. “Kaylee is a polite, hardworking, creative student,” school officials wrote. “She always seems cheerful and has ‘smiling eyes’ above her mask!” Kaylee plays flute in the school band. In sports, she plays Sporting Omaha Football Club soccer and has received awards for regional team finishes. She also plays YMCA basketball and participates in Girls on the Run. She volunteers at the Saint John’s Fish Fry and has helped with Saint John’s grounds clean-up. She has also volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. She attends daily Mass and sings in the church choir. Kaylee also enjoys outdoor activities like bicycling, rollerblading and swimming.
Jordan Nguyen, son of Phuong and Hoang Nguyen, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. He has been on the High Honor Roll every semester of his academic journey at Parkview Christian. Outside of classes, he participates in the school band and choir. “Jordan is a hardworking, quiet and peaceful young man who goes about his business respectfully and honorably every day,” school officials wrote. “He does not pursue a spotlight or ‘look at me’ culture. He is his own man, and we love that about him.”
Matthew Nguyen, son of Kim Pham and Linh Nguyen, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. “Matthew is a dedicated student who strives for high achievement,” school officials wrote. “He is polite, respectful and friendly. He consistently helps out with anything that is needed. He participates in many school activities.” Matthew serves on the Student Council. He has a strong interest in music and earned four Superior ratings in the Nebraska Music Teachers Association District and State Festivals. He plays piano, clarinet and bass clarinet in the school concert band. He also enjoys graphic design and motion graphics. Matthew is active in the Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement and plays accompaniment for the church choir.