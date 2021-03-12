STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 13-19, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Gavin Foust, son of Stacy and Andy Foust, is a seventh grader at Moore Middle School. “Gavin is always creative in thinking about how to take his work to the next steps and individualize it,” school officials wrote. Last year, Gavin’s art project was selected for the Lincoln Public Schools Art Show. He won the State of Nebraska Lions Club Peace Poster Contest in 2019 and 2020. He was named a Priceless Preteen in 2019. He also serves as a mentee for the UNL National Human Resources Institute Leadership Mentoring program. In athletics, Gavin was on the 4-by-400 relay team that won at the state meet in 2019. He also placed second in the long jump in 2019 at a track meet in Denver. He attends Christ Place Church, where he participates in Edge Weekend. Gavin also enjoys skateboarding and running cross country.