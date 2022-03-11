STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (March 12-18, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Jasmine Nguyen, daughter of Nancy and Kevin Nguyen, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. A Silver Honor Roll student, Jasmine has won first place for a pro-life poster that she created and second place at her school’s science fair. “Jasmine is very dedicated to her schoolwork,” school officials wrote. “She is friendly with her classmates and teachers. She is polite and respectful.” Jasmine volunteers to serve as a crossing guard for her school. In athletics, she ran for North American Martyrs’ cross country team last fall. She also dances at the Pure Movement Dance Institute and plays piano. Her religious activities include singing in the school choir and reading at school masses.

Natalia Schmidt, daughter of Amy and Nathan Schmidt, is a sixth-grader at Parkview Christian School. An honor roll student who was born in Bolivia, Natalia enjoys playing her trumpet in the Parkview band and singing in the choir. She also plays volleyball, basketball, and soon will start track season. “She is great in school, has a good attitude and is a genuine friend to others,” school officials wrote. Natalia has volunteered with City Impact, Homeschool Teen Serve and several church activities. Her church involvement includes everything from youth group activities to setting up and tearing down tables, to cleaning the house of an elderly church member. She also enjoys riding her bike and playing with neighborhood friends.

