STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2021)

Jennifer Dinh, daughter of Cuu and Thu Dinh, is a seventh grader at St. Patrick School. An honor student on the Pope’s List for earning all A’s, Jennifer is a quiet, calm presence in a class known for having a lot of energy. “She is attentive in class and is devoted to doing extremely precise work,” school officials wrote. “Jennifer is a very responsible student who helps out when needed and focuses on doing the right thing.” She attends Saturday Masses in Vietnamese at Immaculate Heart of Mary, where she is part of a dance group called Dang Hoa, which performs for Marian celebrations. Her other interests include playing games and watching movies.

Maya Kane, daughter of Maggie and Steve Kane, is an eighth grader at St. Peter School. Maya was nominated for showing dedication to schoolwork, Christ-like behavior and great leadership. She is active in several team sports including cross country, volleyball and swimming. Achievements outside of school include being selected for the Priceless Preteen Program and the Firethorn Leadership Award for Swimming. She has volunteered at a retirement home and tutors third, fourth and sixth graders. Her religious activities include helping to organize an extended family saint project. She also enjoys golfing and playing piano.