STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 29-Feb. 5, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Mallory Glasser, daughter of Amy and Daniel Glasser, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. “Mallory was nominated for her outstanding character and her hardworking attitude,” school officials wrote. “She always puts 100% into everything she does. She is kind to everyone and is incredibly respectful.” Last school year, Mallory was awarded character trait awards for kindness, persistence, respect and tolerance. She placed in the top six in a speech tournament for oratory. In athletics, Mallory plays YMCA recreational volleyball. She is active in the J247 group at First Free Church, and has participated in small groups and summer camp at Youth for Christ/Campus Life, where she also volunteered to help prepare large mailers for the ministry. Mallory has completed six years of piano lessons and has competed in music contests with Atlantic Music Academy, earning Superior ratings each year. She enjoys choreographing dances with her sister, calligraphy, crafts, relaxing with her cats Molly and Ollie, reading, baking and hanging out with friends and family. She plans to study English in college and become an English teacher.

Livy Lefever, daughter of Jessica Crocker, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. A consistent honor roll student, Livy was nominated for maturing and growing into an excellent role model for her peers. “Her quiet leadership is an example for all,” school officials wrote. She works as an ambassador for the kindergarten class every few weeks. In athletics, Livy competes for the Genesis Health Club swim team and plays for her school’s basketball team. Her religious activities include participating in Abbey competitions and Totus Tuus, a Catholic summer youth program. She also enjoys drawing, cooking and writing poetry.

Josi Montgomery, daughter of Patti and Chris Montgomery, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. Josi was nominated for her work ethic. “She has a motor that runs at a consistently high level,” school officials wrote. In fact, Josi runs for the St. Patrick cross country and track teams, and she held her school’s record for the fastest mile until her brother broke it. She also plays YMCA soccer and volleyball for her school and for VCN. Josi was named to the Pope’s list for earning all A’s and the Principal’s list for modeling good classroom behavior. She is a member of the St. Patrick Woodworking Club, Spicy Food Club and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She has volunteered to serve food at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, helped set up the Walk to End Hunger, does annual grounds clean-up at Mahoney Manor and St. Patrick, and clears snow for elderly neighbors and homebound parishioners. Her religious activities include attending Marian Camp, Sky Camp and Father/Daughter Day with Marian Sisters. She enjoys playing violin and reading.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.