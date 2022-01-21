STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 22-28, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Rachel Cisneros, daughter of Rebecca and Troy Cisneros, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Rachel also excels in athletics as a member of St. Teresa’s volleyball, cross country and track teams. In addition, she competes in club swimming. “Rachel is hardworking in all she does,” school officials wrote. “She is laid back and gets along well with all her classmates. She is well-liked by all. Rachel is bright and trustworthy.” Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader.

Ashlynn Hughes, daughter of Maria and Mike Hughes, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “Ashlynn is an excellent, quiet leader and a model student,” school officials wrote. “She always goes above and beyond what is asked of her. She works hard in the classroom and always treats her peers and adults with respect.” Ashlynn is a Lancaster County Spelling Bee champion and a State Spelling Bee qualifier. In athletics, she enjoys archery and participating in YMCA youth sports. She volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, at Fest Quest for her church and helps with the Knights of Columbus roadside cleanup. Ashlyn enjoys playing piano and flute, reading and being around animals.

Eva Zabel, daughter of Jason Zabel, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Eva was nominated for having a positive attitude and being a leader in the classroom. “As a student, Eva is a high-level thinker, does high quality work, always makes thoughtful comments in class discussions and debates, shows creativity and ingenuity in her assignments, and consistently does the right thing,” school officials wrote. “Teachers also appreciate Eva’s willingness to help anyone and everyone. She is well-liked by her peers and is one of the best at greeting others and asking how they are doing.” Eva runs for her school’s track team and plays volleyball. Outside the classroom, she attends church and youth group. She enjoys spending time with friends, reading and painting, and she loves her dogs Ribeye and Baxter. Eva wants to be a welder and travel a lot when she gets older.

