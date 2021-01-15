STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 16-22, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Natalie Fernandes, daughter of Donna and Andy Fernandes, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. An academic honor roll student, Natalie has received her school’s Attitude of Gratitude award and Chess awards. She has also been a winner in the Keep Christ in Christmas and Be Safe with Fire poster contests. She was nominated for excellent participation in class, earning good grades and being a kind role model. In athletics, she participates in cross country and swimming, and also enjoys dance and gymnastics. She volunteered to help decorate the church for Christmas, helped bag blessed salt and sings in the church youth choir.

Kynnady Hajek, daughter of Kimberly Onken, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. “Kynnady brings a positive attitude, humor and a willingness to help and volunteer for our school,” school administrative team members wrote on her nomination form. In addition to volunteering for school events, Kynnady helps with concessions. She also participates in junior high volleyball, basketball and track.

Abigail Michels, daughter of Colleen and Steve Michels, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. She was named to the Bishop’s List for earning all A and B grades, and the Principal’s List for modeling good student behavior. “Abby has grown into a valued class contributor,” school officials wrote. “She is a watchful and attentive student who shares when she knows it will propel the conversation forward. Her talent for art helps the class visualize learning topics in realistic ways. Abby’s creativity helps others see things in new, different and fun ways.” She plays on her school’s volleyball team and serves as a reader/lector for school Masses. She also enjoys drawing, reading and baking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0