STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 15-21, 2022)

Mallory Mahan, daughter of Lori and Jeff Mahan, is a seventh grader at Saint John the Apostle School. Mallory’s honors have included being named to the principal’s honor roll and receiving her school’s Christian Courtesy Award. She was nominated for being responsible, dependable and looking out for others’ needs. “Mallory is an organized student who is dedicated to quality work,” school officials wrote. “She takes care when she creates and produces artwork that she can be proud of. She is kind, patient and responsible. Mallory is a self-confident young lady who is always willing to do what is right and always puts forth her best effort. She fully illustrates leading by example. Overall, she is stellar.” Mallory is active in the Saint John Builders Club. In athletics, she plays volleyball for VCN. She attends daily Mass and enjoys cooking and baking.