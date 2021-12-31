STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 1-7, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Edin Mujagic, son of Duzela and Husejn Mujagic, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. Edin was nominated for being a leader in classroom discussions, modeling positivity, and being responsible and respectful. His recognitions have included receiving the Einstein Mastery of Algebra and Geometry 2021 award last spring at Cavett Elementary School. In tennis, Edin has won gold medals in his age group at the Cornhusker State Games and at Woods Tennis Center. In soccer, his team was the Nebraska Youth Soccer League champion in 2020. In baseball, he played in the Babe Ruth League and was among the Watchdogs youths who ran out with Saltdogs players before games in 2019. In basketball, he plays for the Silver Hawks Supreme Court Basketball club team. He also enjoys playing guitar, football, baseball, golf and mini golf with friends and family, and fishing.
Luella Weigel, daughter of Megan and Jason Weigel, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. “Luella is willing to ask for help and pays it forward to others who need it,” school officials wrote. “She does an excellent job interacting with and helping younger students in the school.” Luella has been named to the Pope’s list (all A’s) or Bishop’s list (all A’s and B’s) every quarter, and to the Principal’s list for modeling good classroom behavior. She plays for her school’s volleyball team and the VCN-L Volleyball Club team. As part of the FCSLA Youth Council, she has planted trees at Mahoney Manor and St. Patrick, and also volunteers to help at church bake sales and other events. She has attended Marian Camp and Camp Kitaki, and serves as a lector at school Masses. She enjoys hand-lettering, bullet journaling, reading, baking, painting/crafting and babysitting.
Anabela Werner, daughter of Elizabeth and Patrick Werner, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. An honor roll student, Anabela was nominated for her dedication to schoolwork and her positive attitude. “She is an excellent role model for her peers and is respectful to everyone,” school officials wrote. Anabela sings in the school choir and plays flute in band, and plans to play in the marching band next year at Pius X High School. She also plans to compete for the Pius X swim team. Anabela always helps when asked at church. She enjoys learning new things like crocheting and has made many things for friends and family members. She is the second-oldest of six siblings and helps a great deal with her siblings and cousins.