STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Jan. 1-7, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Edin Mujagic, son of Duzela and Husejn Mujagic, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. Edin was nominated for being a leader in classroom discussions, modeling positivity, and being responsible and respectful. His recognitions have included receiving the Einstein Mastery of Algebra and Geometry 2021 award last spring at Cavett Elementary School. In tennis, Edin has won gold medals in his age group at the Cornhusker State Games and at Woods Tennis Center. In soccer, his team was the Nebraska Youth Soccer League champion in 2020. In baseball, he played in the Babe Ruth League and was among the Watchdogs youths who ran out with Saltdogs players before games in 2019. In basketball, he plays for the Silver Hawks Supreme Court Basketball club team. He also enjoys playing guitar, football, baseball, golf and mini golf with friends and family, and fishing.

Luella Weigel, daughter of Megan and Jason Weigel, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. “Luella is willing to ask for help and pays it forward to others who need it,” school officials wrote. “She does an excellent job interacting with and helping younger students in the school.” Luella has been named to the Pope’s list (all A’s) or Bishop’s list (all A’s and B’s) every quarter, and to the Principal’s list for modeling good classroom behavior. She plays for her school’s volleyball team and the VCN-L Volleyball Club team. As part of the FCSLA Youth Council, she has planted trees at Mahoney Manor and St. Patrick, and also volunteers to help at church bake sales and other events. She has attended Marian Camp and Camp Kitaki, and serves as a lector at school Masses. She enjoys hand-lettering, bullet journaling, reading, baking, painting/crafting and babysitting.