STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 6-12, 2021)

Chloe Berry, daughter of Trisha and Josh Berry, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. Chloe was nominated for being a good leader. “She leads in many ways, especially by example,” school officials wrote. “She is a hard-working and accomplished student who is very positive and thoughtful in hr daily attitude. Chloe is always prepared for class, she is able to work well with anyone, and teachers describe her as an all-around great student and person.” Chloe is active in her church’s youth group. Her hobbies and interests include playing the cello, singing, playing volleyball and running for the track team.
Anais Galindo, daughter of Jessica Galindo and Jose Figureroa, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. Anais was nominated for having a great sense of humor and personality. “She is always attentive during class, responsible, takes pride in her work and is hard-working,” school officials wrote. Anais participated in the Omaha Fiestas Patrias beauty pageant, where she learned to have confidence in herself and her ability to speak and be in front of an audience. Her church activities include making enchiladas with her grandmother for a fundraiser. She enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and YMCA soccer, and hanging out with her cousin.
Hadley Kerner, daughter of Tracy and Travis Kerner, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. She was nominated for going above and beyond expectations every day. “She is a stroing, independent young lady whose presence drives everyone around her to be their best,” school officials wrote. Hadley’s achievements include participating in Launch Leadership, Priceless Preteen and student vote involvement. She has volunteered to help Kooser K-Kids, the Food Bank of Lincoln, assisted living centers and has raised money for people in need. She has been a dancer at Universal Dance Academy since age 3, including competitive dance for five years. She also enjoys biking, skiing, and hanging out with family and friends.
Lily Russman, daughter of Nicole and Corey Russman, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. She was nominated for being a natural classroom leader. “Lily has a positive attitude and is always willing to help where needed,” school officials wrote. “She is a hard worker and takes pride in her work.” A Student Council member, Lily mentors students every week and volunteers at the library. She was a Quiz Bowl team member and is active in 4-H. She participates on swim team and plays volleyball and basketball for St. Joe. Church activities include the Melodic Knights and Youth choirs, Mission Club, Heirs of Grace, Sum of Love and serving as a Mass cantor and lector. She also enjoys acting, bike riding, reading, hand-lettering, cooking and baking.