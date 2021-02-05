STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 6-12, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Chloe Berry, daughter of Trisha and Josh Berry, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. Chloe was nominated for being a good leader. “She leads in many ways, especially by example,” school officials wrote. “She is a hard-working and accomplished student who is very positive and thoughtful in hr daily attitude. Chloe is always prepared for class, she is able to work well with anyone, and teachers describe her as an all-around great student and person.” Chloe is active in her church’s youth group. Her hobbies and interests include playing the cello, singing, playing volleyball and running for the track team.

Anais Galindo, daughter of Jessica Galindo and Jose Figureroa, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. Anais was nominated for having a great sense of humor and personality. “She is always attentive during class, responsible, takes pride in her work and is hard-working,” school officials wrote. Anais participated in the Omaha Fiestas Patrias beauty pageant, where she learned to have confidence in herself and her ability to speak and be in front of an audience. Her church activities include making enchiladas with her grandmother for a fundraiser. She enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and YMCA soccer, and hanging out with her cousin.