STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 5-11, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Angelina Brychka, daughter of Tetyana and Volodumyr Brychka, is an eighth grader at Schoo Middle School. An honor roll student in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, Angelina was also honored with the Skyhawk Star Award in sixth grade and a Student of the Month award in September 2020. A clarinet player since fifth grade, she was selected for and participated in the eighth grade All-City Band. She participated in Student Peace, an after-school club, helping to plan and set up activities and programs for the school and the Fallbrook community, one of which was a local food drive. “Angelina is a bright young girl who strives to do her best each and every single day,” school officials wrote. “She displays good citizenship by her kindness toward peers and staff. Her passion for learning and helping others is truly inspiring.” Her religious activities include Christian Youth in Action and teaching about the Bible and missions with Child Evangelism Fellowship of Nebraska. She also taught at Vacation Bible School at her local church for the past couple of years and has taught at five-day clubs the past two summers. Angelina also enjoy singing, painting, reading, playing tennis and swimming.