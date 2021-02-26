STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 27-March 5, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Nifemi Bankole, daughter of Lola and Tunde Bankole, is an eighth grader at Scott Middle School. “Nifemi’s effort is exemplary,” school officials wrote. “She gives 100 percent to everything she does. She leads by example and demonstrates integrity when working with others.” Outside of school, Nifemi participates annually in iHeartLNK. She enjoys listening to music and singing. “In a normal (non-pandemic) year, I’d be in at least three choirs,” she said. Before the pandemic, after attending the church service at Christ’s Place on Sunday mornings, she often went to Lincoln Berean Church to sing in its congregational choir. She serves on Christ Place’s tech team. Nifemi also enjoys reading, drawing and writing poems.

Shelby Bethune, daughter of Leah and Nic Bethune, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. An Honor Roll student, Shelby also received the Rock Award for outstanding character and was the 2020 National Guard Teen of the Year. “Shelby is a kindhearted student who is a good friend to those around her,” school officials wrote. “She knows how to support the good of the group and is very responsible. A reliable helper, she often finds ways to assist teachers without being asked. Shelby works hard to be the best student she can be.” Outside the classroom, Shelby plays softball for the Blue Diamonds Club and volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach. She volunteers for the St. Patrick Festival and helps decorate the church for Christmas. She also enjoys babysitting, fishing, shopping, Chinese food and the Juice Stop.