STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 26-March 5, 2022)

Ben Campbell, son of Christina and Tom Campbell, is a seventh grader at Scott Middle School. An honor roll student who is on the Scott Star Wall of Fame, Ben participated in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Math Bowl, is active in Mathcounts and the Minecraft club, and plays percussion in the school band. “Ben is kind to all of his peers and always does the right thing,” school officials wrote. “He works hard in school and is very respectful. He always conducts his life with great integrity.” Ben’s honors have included receiving the Wings award from Adams Elementary School, earning the Second Class Boy Scout rank, receiving the Timothy Award from Awana and winning the Pinewood Derby in Scouts from 2016 to 2018. He recently volunteered for Scouting for Trees with Boy Scout Troop 8. His religious activities include Faith Bible School Sunday School and Youth Group. He enjoys playing Minecraft, Uno, studying maps, solving puzzles and spending time with his cat and friends.

Tracy Dinh, daughter of Dung Le and Tung Dinh, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. An honor student, Tracy has been named to the Pope’s list (for earning all A’s) and Bishop’s list (all A’s and B’s). She also plays volleyball for St. Patrick. “Tracy is a talented student who has a firm understanding of the concept of “situational awareness” – that there is a time to work and a time to play,” school officials wrote. “She’s a fun-loving student who gets her job done well and then allows herself to relax. She has a quiet nature, but does not allow that to stop her from making an impact. She collaborates easily with other students and also relates well with adults. She is conscientious and kind, and is quick to observe when help is needed and lend a hand.” Tracy volunteers to help with the Sacred Heart parish’s September Fests. She also serves as a Lector for school Masses, and she attends Saturday School and Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoys watching TV, reading and spending time with friends and family.

Marcus Roberts, son of Raquel and Wayne Roberts, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. He was nominated for his quiet leadership in class and for being exemplary in extracurricular activities. Marcus represented his school at its first Lego League competition earlier this month. He also was selected to participate as a saxophonist in this year’s Pius X Junior High Honor Band. As a member of the Neemann & Sons football team, he was nominated and played in the 2021 Lincoln Youth Football League All-Star game. Marcus also has earned the rank of Star Scout in Boy Scouts and volunteers to help and mentor younger scouts. His religious activities include being an altar server during Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Church. He enjoys gaming with his friends, brother, sister and cousins. He looks forward to being a freshman at Pius X High School in the fall.

