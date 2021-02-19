STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 20-26, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Elise Coffey, daughter of Kim and Greg Coffey, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An Honor Roll student, Elise is very bright and inquisitive. “Elise is hardworking and puts her best effort into all that she does,” school officials wrote. “She is well-liked by teachers and students.” Elise participates in band, cross country and track at her school. She also competes for the Greater Nebraska Swim Team and qualified for Midwestern Championship swim meets in short and long courses. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader at St. Teresa’s Church. She enjoys biking, hiking and being outside. She is also an avid reader who enjoys cooking and spending time with her dogs Luna and Molly.

Gabe Huegel, son of Crystal and Nathan Huegel, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An Honor Roll student, Gabe is a kind and hardworking student. “He is always friendly and respectful to his peers and teachers, and he does his best every day,” school officials wrote. Gabe wrestles for Lefler and had the second-most takedowns on the team this past season. He is also the starting point guard for Lefler’s basketball team. In addition, he enjoys track, boxing and exercising in general. He is interested in graffiti art. In the community, Gabe volunteers for Meals on Wheels.