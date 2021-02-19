STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 20-26, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
Elise Coffey, daughter of Kim and Greg Coffey, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An Honor Roll student, Elise is very bright and inquisitive. “Elise is hardworking and puts her best effort into all that she does,” school officials wrote. “She is well-liked by teachers and students.” Elise participates in band, cross country and track at her school. She also competes for the Greater Nebraska Swim Team and qualified for Midwestern Championship swim meets in short and long courses. Her religious activities include serving as a Mass reader at St. Teresa’s Church. She enjoys biking, hiking and being outside. She is also an avid reader who enjoys cooking and spending time with her dogs Luna and Molly.
Gabe Huegel, son of Crystal and Nathan Huegel, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An Honor Roll student, Gabe is a kind and hardworking student. “He is always friendly and respectful to his peers and teachers, and he does his best every day,” school officials wrote. Gabe wrestles for Lefler and had the second-most takedowns on the team this past season. He is also the starting point guard for Lefler’s basketball team. In addition, he enjoys track, boxing and exercising in general. He is interested in graffiti art. In the community, Gabe volunteers for Meals on Wheels.
Trenton Kumm, son of Sarah and David Kumm, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran School. Trenton has made the High Honor Roll in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. He received his school’s Effort Award for football in 2020 and was a CYBL All-Star Basketball selection for the 2019-20 season. He volunteers to help with buildings and grounds at Trinity Lutheran and Lincoln Lutheran schools. He serves Walkthrough Wednesday meals at Trinity Lutheran Church and participates in Middle School Service Days at Lincoln Lutheran. He is active in Youth Group and serves as an acolyte at Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoys fishing and the outdoors, driving remote-controlled cars, collecting farm toys, building and figuring out how things work.
Burrough Osborne, son of Heidi and Landon Osborne, is an eighth grader at Irving Middle School. He was nominated for being a self-starter who takes pride in his work. “He is an innovator,” school officials wrote. “His creativity and attention to detail are unmatched.” Burrough is interested in graphic design, video editing and data storage servers. He continuously learns about new tools and hopes to become a professional graphic designer or system administrator in the near future. In his free time, Burrough can be found working on his self-hosted streaming server and maintaining his open VPN server. At First Plymouth Church, he is the IT person and editor for the weekly Anybody Everybody service.
Jackson Roberts, son of Jacqui and Jeff Roberts, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. Honored on the Principal’s list, Jackson was nominated for his hard work and dedication in completing schoolwork. “Even while remote learning, he has been a leader for his classmates,” school officials wrote. “He is a delightful young man with a strong sense of humor and cares for others.” Jackson plays roller derby and has received several MVP Jammer awards. His religious activities include serving at Mass and cleaning the church afterward. He enjoys reading and taking long walks with his dog Jooni.