STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 19-25, 2022)

Emory Bowen, daughter of Lisa and Todd Bowen, is a seventh grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. A high honor roll student, Emory was the sixth grade state champion in the 2021 Scholastic Challenge. “Emory is a fantastic student,” school officials wrote. “She communicates well with her teachers and displays consistent excellence. She is a student of high character.” Her civic and volunteer involvement includes meal packaging for the Orphan Grain Train. At Messiah Lutheran Church, she serves as an acolyte, usher and Vacation Bible School volunteer. Emory enjoys acting and theater, writing, art, drawing, sculpture, baking and reading.

Daniela Castillo Bolanos, daughter of Carmen and Rene Castillo, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, Daniela was nominated for always being kind and helpful in the classroom. “She is a friend to all students and is respected by students as well as teachers,” school officials wrote. “She stays on top of things and helps other students do the same.” Daniela plays for the St. Teresa volleyball team and sings in the school choir. Outside the classroom, she is a volunteer at Cristo Rey Church and likes to help at home with her family. She also enjoys hanging out with friends.

Keely Moore, daughter of Tiffany and Scott Moore, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. “Keely has confidence that lights up a room,” school officials wrote. “She is an active, supportive and advocating student for her peers and the Lefler community. Keely is a phenomenal scholar who doesn't hesitate to raise her voice in pursuit of equity. That elevated voice, coupled with her academic prowess, positions Keely to be a passionate leader.” An honor roll student, Keely played in the All City Orchestra. In sports, last year she placed in the top five in the 100-meter dash at the All City track meet. Her civic and volunteer activities include serving as a member of Educational Talent Search, Scholar Equity Cadre at the district level, and Lefler’s Student Council, Empowering Positive Leaders Group, Honors Cadre and Empower Group. She enjoys reading, plants, animals and online shopping. Keely has a rabbit, leopard gecko, bearded dragon, parakeet and three dogs.

Pablo Ramos Avalos, son of Alejandra Avalos Villa and Juan Ramos Sanchez, is a sixth grader at Dawes Middle School. An honor roll student who earned all A’s, Pablo’s honors have also included receiving an Inspirational Award last year. He was nominated for Student of the Week for being a positive peer role model, participating in AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and being a hard worker. Pablo’s religious activities include volunteering for two years to help teach catechism every Wednesday to 8- and 9-year-olds, and participating in the Friday church youth group. He enjoys spending time training his deaf dog Paloma to do tricks by tapping and using other vibrations.

Luke Stegman, son of Meredith and Matt Stegman, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “Luke is a positive role model for his classmates and a leader both inside and outside the school,” school officials wrote. “He participates in class discussions, is responsible and respectful, and is always willing to volunteer to serve or be a lector at Mass.” In athletics, Luke ran on his school’s cross country team, won a Knights of Columbus free-throw contest, was part of an archery state champion team that went to nationals, competes on a bowling team and is a taekwondo leader. He has volunteered and raised funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Luke is a self-employed owner of a lawn care business. He enjoys playing video games, YouTubing, reading, rollerblading and walking his dog.

