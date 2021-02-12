STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 13-19, 2021)

Chloe Pomajzl, daughter of Monica and Mark Pomajzl, is a seventh grader at Saint John the Apostle School. An honor roll student, Chloe also received the Christian Courtesy Award. She participates in Saint John’s art club, youth choir and plays clarinet in the school band. In athletics, she is active in YMCA volleyball, the Meadowlane Pool swim team and Saint John’s archery team. She is a Builders Club member who volunteers at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach and the Good Life Halfsy. Chloe loves animals and anything outdoors including camping, hiking, catching frogs in the pond and taking care of her pet hamster. She hopes to work with animals as a career someday.

Gabriella Young, daughter of Christy and Dustin Young, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. She was nominated for being a kind, motivated and driven young woman. "She has bold dreams and plans in place to get there," school officials wrote. "This shows in how she carries herself in the classroom." Gabriella earned all A's and B's during first semester this school year and was accepted into the Science Focus Program through Lincoln Public Schools. She volunteers for Zoo Crew at the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Gabriella also enjoys reading, drawing, watching movies, playing chess and debating.

Hannah Zimmerle, daughter of Stacey and Joseph Zimmerle, is a sixth grader at Moore Middle School. “Hannah is always on task in class and is a great role model for her peers,” school officials wrote. “She is the first to volunteer in class to help. Her positive attitude shines every day.” Hannah was recently named a Super Hero of the Month at her school. She participated in the All City Girls Choir. In athletics, she has won several medals playing for the Lincoln Shockers club basketball team. She is active in studio dance including lyrical, jazz, pointe and repertory classes. She also likes to run, bike and roller skate outside, and she enjoys photography.

