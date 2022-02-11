STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Feb. 12-18, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

William Anderson, son of Laura and Kristian Anderson, is an eighth grader at North American Martyrs School. An honor roll student, Will was nominated for being involved in many aspects of school and church. “He is friendly, positive and a hard worker,” school officials wrote. “He is willing to step up and volunteer, and is a good example of stewardship to his peers.” Will’s volunteer efforts include fundraisers for Boy Scouts and his Hawks soccer team. He also plays baseball in the Junior Saltdogs League and competes on bowling teams. An avid chess player, Will finished seventh in his division at Junior Nationals. He recently played the baker in his school’s production of the musical “Into the Woods.” His religious activities include serving as an altar boy, singing in the youth choir and serving for weddings and funerals.

Julia Kudron, daughter of Tabitha and Shane Kudron, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. “As a new student to the Saint John school family, Julia made the transition look effortless,” school officials wrote. “Julia is polite, kind with her peers, friendly and very curious. She is persistent in her studies and receives good grades. She is very responsible, shows initiative, easily adapts and seems fearless in a new school.” In athletics, Julia plays soccer for Sporting Nebraska Elite and has won many first-place medals in out-of-state tournaments. She also earned a first degree black belt in Taekwondo. Julia attends daily Mass, participates in discipleship at school and listens to worship music. She enjoys sports and hanging out with her family. During summer months, she enjoys “lake life” and spending time with grandparents.

Trinity Nguyen, daughter of Mai Linh Nguyen, is a seventh grader at Parkview Christian School. “Trinity does her best in all her classes,” school officials wrote. “She is kind to everyone, loves to share and is very generous with what she has. She brings energy and passion to school, sports and volunteer work.” That volunteer work includes delivering food to the elderly and disabled every weekend. Trinity plays volleyball and basketball at her school, and she lists art and basketball as her hobbies. She attends Vietnamese Church.

