STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 4-10, 2021)

Sydney Beckman, daughter of Janet and Aaron Beckman, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. Her honors include being named to the Pope’s List for earning all A’s and the Principal’s List for modeling good classroom behavior. She was selected for the Honor Orchestra for violin and Honor Choir, and also plays tenor saxophone. Sydney was part of a team that qualified for regional competition in the National Geographic GeoChallenge. “Sydney has blossomed in her ability to think critically and apply new information to daily situations in and out of the classroom,” school officials wrote. “She leads her classmates by quiet example and is a reliable class community member.” Sydney volunteers for Sacred Heart parish’s fireworks stand and September Fest. She serves as a Lector at school Mass services and plays violin for the Sacred Heart Children’s Christmas Mass. In sports, she participates in cross country and volleyball.