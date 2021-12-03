STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 4-10, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Sydney Beckman, daughter of Janet and Aaron Beckman, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. Her honors include being named to the Pope’s List for earning all A’s and the Principal’s List for modeling good classroom behavior. She was selected for the Honor Orchestra for violin and Honor Choir, and also plays tenor saxophone. Sydney was part of a team that qualified for regional competition in the National Geographic GeoChallenge. “Sydney has blossomed in her ability to think critically and apply new information to daily situations in and out of the classroom,” school officials wrote. “She leads her classmates by quiet example and is a reliable class community member.” Sydney volunteers for Sacred Heart parish’s fireworks stand and September Fest. She serves as a Lector at school Mass services and plays violin for the Sacred Heart Children’s Christmas Mass. In sports, she participates in cross country and volleyball.
Elle Friesen, daughter of Stella and Scott Friesen, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. She was nominated for having a positive attitude, taking pride in her work, treating peers with kindness and respect, staying on task and following directions. Elle’s honors include being named a Super Star Student in middle school and a Student of Character in elementary school. She has also received competition dance awards as part of the Greater Impact dance team. In addition to dance, Elle likes tumbling. She enjoys taking viola lessons at Blue Raven and playing in her school’s orchestra. She has volunteered to serve as a Leadership Team member and ran a booth at Fun Night this year for her former elementary school. Elle enjoys traveling and hiking in the mountains. She is a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Bella Nuncio, daughter of Megan and Feliciano Nuncio, is an eighth grader at Mickle Middle School. “Bella is always on task and does great work,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. She has served as a member of Student Council for five years and Latino Leadership for three years. Bella has danced for eight years and is on the competition dance team at Universal Dance Academy. She danced in the annual “Nutcracker” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts for two years. She enjoys playing basketball, dancing, creating arts and crafts, and spending time with her family.
Riley Parga, son of Kara and Jason Parga, is an eighth grader at Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. Riley was nominated for his high academic achievements. An honor roll student who is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, Riley’s awards include earning a gold medal in Disc Golf at the Cornhusker State Games. He also plays soccer for Villarreal Nebraska Academy, basketball for his school, wrestles for Team Agoge and plays summer baseball. He is a member of the school band and the youth choir at church. He is active in Soldiers of St. Sebastian, which serves at Mass, and also serves as a Lector at school Mass. Riley is a member of the FIRST Lego Robotics League and enjoys reading.