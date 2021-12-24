STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 25-31, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
John Davis, son of Jennifer and Aaron Davis, is an eighth grader at St Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, John is a member of the Student Council, Chess Club and plays trumpet in the school band. “John is hardworking and kind to all other students,” school officials wrote. “He is always very respectful to teachers and staff at the school. He is very good about keeping on top of his schedule and getting all his work done and honors his commitments. He is helpful to others and an all-around great student to have in the classroom.” John is a volunteer at St. Teresa’s Church and is a Mass server and reader. He enjoys playing games, reading and spending time with his friends and family.
Owen Meyer, son of Denise and Kevin Meyer, is a seventh grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. “Owen shows amazing leadership skills,” school officials wrote. “He is positive all the time and is always willing to help his teachers and classmates.” Owen enjoys playing trumpet in the middle school band and singing with the choir. In athletics, he participates in cross country, basketball and track at Lincoln Lutheran and plays soccer with Dreamers Futbol Club. His religious activities include participating in DELVE confirmation classes and volunteering at Southwood Lutheran Church. Owen enjoys playing video games.
Efren Morales Briseno Jr., son of Claudia Briseno Nava and Efren Morales Contreras, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. “Efren stays on task, even when peers are not, puts forth his best work and is very punctual,” school officials wrote. “Efren is a bright and positive student. He is always working to give his best and is a great interpersonal leader of the classroom. Efren embodies and exhibits the Lefler expectations of being respectful, taking ownership, being accepting and being responsible. We are proud to have him as a Lefler Lion.” Efren recently performed in the Lefler drama class play. He is a member of Lefler’s Joven Noble group. His religious activities include attending church with his family.