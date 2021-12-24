STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 25-31, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

John Davis, son of Jennifer and Aaron Davis, is an eighth grader at St Teresa Catholic School. An honor roll student, John is a member of the Student Council, Chess Club and plays trumpet in the school band. “John is hardworking and kind to all other students,” school officials wrote. “He is always very respectful to teachers and staff at the school. He is very good about keeping on top of his schedule and getting all his work done and honors his commitments. He is helpful to others and an all-around great student to have in the classroom.” John is a volunteer at St. Teresa’s Church and is a Mass server and reader. He enjoys playing games, reading and spending time with his friends and family.