STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 18-24, 2021)

Bell Glenn, daughter of Zeny and Chuck Glenn, is an eighth grader at Parkview Christian School. A straight-A student since kindergarten, Bell has been named to the high honor roll every quarter in middle school. She has won awards in various art, essay and creative writing contests. She enjoys music and has played clarinet in her school’s middle school and high school bands. In athletics, Bell has played basketball, volleyball and thrown the discus and shotput for her school. She began volunteering at age 3, handing out water bottles at Lincoln city parks. She has helped at concession stands at varsity volleyball and basketball games, and she packs and distributes food items and foot bags to the homeless. Bell has attended Sunday school at Calvary Community Church since age 2 and is a member of youth group. She received several AWANA awards and has attended Camp Maranatha since sixth grade. She enjoys dogs and horses, and her career goal is to become a veterinarian.

Kaitlyn Oberg, daughter of Kristina and Ryan Oberg, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. She was nominated for achieving straight-A’s. “Kaitlyn is a strong leader, kind to everyone and shows empathy to other students and their situations,” school officials wrote. “She's always willing to help out, whether it be a classmate who is struggling academically or just around the school. She is also future/goal oriented.” In athletics, Kaitlyn is active in volleyball at Park School and also Nebraska One, and in dance at Star Struck Dance Academy, where she also teaches dance to younger girls. She is involved in the youth program at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she helps set up before various church services and volunteers to do readings during services. Kaitlyn’s career goal is to become a veterinarian. Last summer she volunteered at a veterinary clinic in her mother’s hometown of Plainview, Nebraska.