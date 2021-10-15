STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 16-22, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Bethany Budell, daughter of Julia and Andy Budell, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph’s School. Bethany was nominated for showing both a commitment to her academics and leadership qualities in the classroom. A Gold honor roll student and student council member, Bethany won a pro-life poster contest and is the creator, writer and editor of the Quarantine Times youth newspaper. She plays for the VCNebraska club volleyball team and is an assistant coach for her school’s second grade volleyball team. She also enjoys running, reading, babysitting, playing piano and singing. She is active in her church’s youth choir and Ignite youth group.

Alyse Lausterer, daughter of Shavonna and Tony Lausterer, is a seventh grader at Schoo Middle School. “Alyse always participates in class, does high quality work and has a great sense of humor,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She stands out as a leader in her actions with students and staff members.” Honors received by Alyse have included her school’s Student of the Month award. She has played basketball since age 4 for the VRLY Storm club team, which made nationals last summer. Alyse is listed as a follower of Christ on her nomination form. She enjoys buying shoes, drawing and listening to music.

Cevanah Whirl, daughter of Linda Whirl, is a sixth grader at Pound Middle School. “Cevanah is a fantastic student,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “She is kind, hardworking and respectful of others around her.” In athletics, Cevanah participates in gymnastics and dance, loves to run and has goals of competing in the Olympics. Her civic and volunteer work includes serving as a City Impact peer mentor. She is active in her church and is a natural caregiver, according to her nominators. She hopes to someday become a teacher or a doctor.

