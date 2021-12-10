STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 11-17, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Calee Brown, daughter of Katie Mathiesen and Jeremy Brown, is an eighth grader at Pound Middle School. Calee was nominated for being a dedicated student who takes pride in her work, is always willing to help other students who are struggling, and is kind and respectful to both teachers and peers. Since Calee was a young child, she has spent many hours in a long-term care facility helping senior citizens play bingo, setting up for holidays and participating in activities. “Calee has the biggest heart,” school officials wrote. “She has learned from a young age to take care of others and help people when needed.” Calee’s awards include winning second and third place in 4-H for showing her horse Dazzle. At school, she was part of the 2019 archery team and placed at several meets. She enjoys reading books, listening to music and riding horses.
Caroline Fulkerson, daughter of Rebecca Voigtlander, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. Caroline was nominated for being a proactive learner and always coming to class with a positive attitude. Her honors have included placing second in a Quiz Bowl in Seward. In athletics, she plays volleyball and is part of a taekwondo team that placed second at a recent tournament. She has earned a second degree, level two black belt in taekwondo. Her civic involvement includes volunteering for Zoo Crew at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. She enjoys reading, sewing, horseback riding and studying zoology.
Skylar Kaspar, daughter of Ashley and Clint Kaspar, is a sixth grader at Schoo Middle School. A member of the Schoo Student Council, Skylar’s awards and recognitions have included Student of the Month, Excellence referrals and Schoo First Friend honors. She is in Girl Scouts and is a member of the Girl Scouts Advisory Council and a program aide. Last year Skylar earned a bronze award, which was the highest for her age, for helping build a Little Free Pantry near First and Adams streets. She participates in recreational sports including softball and volleyball. Her volleyball team was runner-up in the Y Spirit League this season. She enjoys reading, all kinds of crafting, sports, outdoor adventures, camping and traveling.
Joslyn Walton, daughter of Caitlin and Charles Schwahn, is an eighth grader at Lux Middle School. “Joslyn is thoughtful, empathetic, responsible and hardworking,” school officials wrote on her nomination form. “Teachers find her to always be helpful. They love her attentiveness and engaged demeanor in class at all times. She is a top-notch person.” Joslyn plays violin in the Junior Youth Orchestra, and last summer she was accepted into the Encore Sail Camp Orchestra. She is a member of the True Dance and Company team and hopes to one day attend the Juilliard School, a private performing arts conservatory in New York City. In addition to dancing and playing violin, Joslyn enjoys playing piano, photography, hanging out with friends and running.