STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (Dec. 11-17, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Calee Brown, daughter of Katie Mathiesen and Jeremy Brown, is an eighth grader at Pound Middle School. Calee was nominated for being a dedicated student who takes pride in her work, is always willing to help other students who are struggling, and is kind and respectful to both teachers and peers. Since Calee was a young child, she has spent many hours in a long-term care facility helping senior citizens play bingo, setting up for holidays and participating in activities. “Calee has the biggest heart,” school officials wrote. “She has learned from a young age to take care of others and help people when needed.” Calee’s awards include winning second and third place in 4-H for showing her horse Dazzle. At school, she was part of the 2019 archery team and placed at several meets. She enjoys reading books, listening to music and riding horses.