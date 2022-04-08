STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 9-15, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Elijah Schreiner, son of Courtney and Chris Schreiner, is a sixth grader at Saint John the Apostle School. In addition to being named to the Principal’s Honor Roll, Elijah’s honors have included the Christian Courtesy Award, Academic Archer Award and Student of the Year recognition in Taekwondo. “Elijah is a dedicated student and kind classmate,” school officials wrote. “He works diligently on his projects, which he takes pride in completing to his best ability. He knows when to ask for clarification and communicates his needs well. He has a great sense of humor and a warmth when he walks into the classroom.” Elijah is an active member of Saint John’s Builders Club, has volunteered at the People’s City Mission Help Center and has participated in bell ringing for the Salvation Army. In athletics, he has earned a red belt in Taekwondo and a gold pin in archery. He also earned the second class rank in Boy Scouts. Elijah attends daily Mass and is an altar server. He enjoys reading, Lego building, Star Wars, dinosaurs and Minecraft.