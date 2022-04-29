 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENTS OF THE WEEK

STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 30-May 6, 2022)

  • 0

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Dylan Broughton, son of Lindsay and Justin Broughton, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. An honor roll student and band member, Dylan received a superior rating on his snare drum solo and mixed duet performances at the LPS Middle School Music Festival. He also was honored in the LPS Young Composers Showcase for his original composed piece. “Dylan is polite, helpful to others, and he’s willing to go the extra mile on assignments,” school officials wrote. “He participates readily in class discussions and group activities.” In athletics, Dylan is active in football and trap shooting. He volunteers for Zoo Crew, Scouting for Trees with Boy Scouts, Vacation Bible School and other activities at Horizons Community Church, where he is also active in the Fusion youth group. He enjoys reading, camping, spending time with friends and family, and playing Minecraft.

Matilda Hayes, daughter of Katie and Britt Hayes, is an eighth grader at St. Joseph School. “Matilda was nominated because she displays the habit of punctuality, has great rapport with her classmates and has a great work ethic,” school officials wrote. Matilda is active in Student Council at St. Joseph. She takes piano, flute and voice lessons and participated in her school’s musical. She plays flute at daily Mass and on Sundays for the choir. In athletics, Matilda plays volleyball and basketball for her school and also participates in cross country, bowling and golf.

+1 
Dylan Broughton

Broughton
+1 
Matilda Hayes

Hayes
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News