STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 30-May 6, 2022)

Dylan Broughton, son of Lindsay and Justin Broughton, is a seventh grader at Pound Middle School. An honor roll student and band member, Dylan received a superior rating on his snare drum solo and mixed duet performances at the LPS Middle School Music Festival. He also was honored in the LPS Young Composers Showcase for his original composed piece. “Dylan is polite, helpful to others, and he’s willing to go the extra mile on assignments,” school officials wrote. “He participates readily in class discussions and group activities.” In athletics, Dylan is active in football and trap shooting. He volunteers for Zoo Crew, Scouting for Trees with Boy Scouts, Vacation Bible School and other activities at Horizons Community Church, where he is also active in the Fusion youth group. He enjoys reading, camping, spending time with friends and family, and playing Minecraft.