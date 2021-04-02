STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 3-9, 2021)

Michael Longs, son of Mallory Munger, is a seventh grader at Lux Middle School. “Michael is a very attentive and focused student who shows respect and kindness to peers and adults,” school officials wrote. “Teachers appreciate him in their classes because he is tuned in and participating, adding positivity and a strong work ethic to the class atmosphere. He is seen as a leader, working well with others and helping when and where he can.” Michael has been honored with a school WOW award and an Hour of Code award, which involved learning computer code and interacting with technology at Nebraska Innovation Campus. He has volunteered for Meals on Wheels and participated in several political marches. In sports, he has received many trophies for team championships in baseball and basketball.