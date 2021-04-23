STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 24-30, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Eli Hillman, son of Nichole and Ted Hillman, is a sixth grader at Scott Middle School. “Eli has incredible leadership skills in and outside of the classroom,” school officials wrote. “He is a very engaged learner and always does his best.” An honor roll student, Eli plays trumpet in the school band. He previously sang in his church’s youth choir and is currently active in Sunday school and confirmation classes. He plans to go on a mission trip to Denver this summer. In sports, Eli plays center back and striker on his soccer team and is team captain. He was voted defensive player of the year by his basketball team. Eli is also active in Boy Scouts. He enjoys solving all types of Rubik’s cubes.

Isaac Minchow, son of Laura and Todd Minchow, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. He was nominated for always working to do the right thing, even when it is not the “cool” thing to do. An honor roll student and Student Council member, Isaac is the champion in his school’s Chess Club. He plays baritone in the school band and sings in the junior high choir. He runs cross country and track for St. Teresa’s and is a member of the golf league. Isaac has played basketball for Thunder Supreme and baseball for the Junior Saltdogs. He has also wrestled, played football and participated in a bowling league. He helps sell concessions at Husker football home games. Isaac enjoys riding scooters and going to local skate parks. He is also an avid reader and enjoys swimming and fishing.