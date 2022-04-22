STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 23-29, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra
Jared Ramos, son of Elsa and Ricardo Ramos, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. Named to the Pope’s List honor roll for earning all A’s, Jared plays for his school’s basketball team and is a lector and server at school Masses. He also works with preschool to third grade students as a member of the Reading Mentor program. “Jared is a steady presence in the classroom,” school officials wrote. “He doesn’t get swept up in things going on around him and goes about his own business. He is very responsible and mature, making good decisions about when to get involved to help others or when to remove himself from situations. Jared interacts easily with any student, boys and girls alike. He takes his learning seriously and looks for ways to improve, including supporting other students in their studies.” Jared volunteers to help with St. Patrick parish Fish Fry and STARS events, and also for the Food Bank of Lincoln. He is a member of the Spicy Food Club and enjoys playing games, spending time with family and friends, traveling and reading.
Mrudhulaa Valliappan, daughter of Uma Chidambaram and Nagappan Valliappan, is an eighth grader at Scott Middle School. “Mrudhulaa is kind, respectful, helpful, responsible and friendly to everyone,” school officials wrote. “She is a pleasure to have as a student and demonstrates effort daily.” Mrudhulaa was a student helper at the Walt Branch Public Library last summer and helped kids with their summer reading books. She also volunteered at a local daycare six hours a day during her summer break. In athletics, she ran the 100-meter dash and hudles for the Lincoln Youth Track Club and recently started playing tennis competitively. She has also participated in taekwondo for four years and looks forward to earning her black belt. She attends a class every Sunday to expand her knowledge about Hinduism and learn more about the culture and religion. She is also interested in learning French both inside and outside of school. In her free time, she enjoys reading and occasionally drawing and painting, and teaching her baby brother new words.