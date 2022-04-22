STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 23-29, 2022)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and the Neighborhood Extra

Jared Ramos, son of Elsa and Ricardo Ramos, is an eighth grader at St. Patrick School. Named to the Pope’s List honor roll for earning all A’s, Jared plays for his school’s basketball team and is a lector and server at school Masses. He also works with preschool to third grade students as a member of the Reading Mentor program. “Jared is a steady presence in the classroom,” school officials wrote. “He doesn’t get swept up in things going on around him and goes about his own business. He is very responsible and mature, making good decisions about when to get involved to help others or when to remove himself from situations. Jared interacts easily with any student, boys and girls alike. He takes his learning seriously and looks for ways to improve, including supporting other students in their studies.” Jared volunteers to help with St. Patrick parish Fish Fry and STARS events, and also for the Food Bank of Lincoln. He is a member of the Spicy Food Club and enjoys playing games, spending time with family and friends, traveling and reading.