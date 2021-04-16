STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 17-23, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra
John Carey, son of Shanda and Dan Carey, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “John was nominated for being helpful to his classmates during work time and for being kind to them,” school officials wrote. He has competed in Spartan Kids races at San Antonio, Chicago and Phoenix, and in Colorado at Breckenridge, Aspen and Colorado Springs. He has won gold, silver and bronze medals in archery, including a Nebraska State Archery gold medal. John’s religious activities include serving as an altar boy, and he volunteers to help at day care. He enjoys model trains and fishing.
Grace Meyer, daughter of Ricki Nelson and Darrin Meyer, is a sixth grader at Dawes Middle School. She was nominated for working hard and being kind, patient and helpful with all students. An honor roll student, Grace has also earned Dawes/Nebraska Wesleyan recognition for scholarship and leadership. She has placed in several arts and crafts competitions. She is a Job’s Daughters Nebraska representative to Idaho and to Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe and Bahia in Brazil. She also volunteers to serve dinners for the local Mason and Eastern Star organizations. Grace enjoys drawing, watching anime, playing violin and bike riding.
Jules Nelson, daughter of Brooke and Scott Nelson, is a sixth grader at Irving Middle School. Jules received her school’s Character Award for being a role model in how to treat others and a friend to all. While attending Sheridan Elementary School, her artwork was selected two consecutive years for the Ventures in Partnership Exhibit, which displays students’ art in local businesses. Last fall at Irving, Jules ran the mile in 6 minutes, 50 seconds – fastest in her class. She is also a Four Square champion and recently beat her teachers in a game on school grounds. She volunteers to help teachers, babysits and sings for the girls’ choir on Saturdays. She is currently journeying through her sixth year of catechism study at Blessed Sacrament School. She enjoys art, animals, fashion and reading.
Tate Sandman, son of Carin and Jim Sandman, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. An honor roll student, Tate was nominated for working hard in all of his classes, being kind and respectful to everyone and showing outstanding character. In athletics, he was selected to represent the ALLO youth football team in the 2020 All Star game. He also enjoys playing basketball and fishing. As a volunteer, Tate helps collect food for the Lincoln Food Bank, helps deliver Meals on Wheels and serves food at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. He is also active in the City Slickers 4-H Club. As a member of the First Lutheran Middle School Youth Group, he has made several youth group trips and volunteers for Summer Vacation Bible School.