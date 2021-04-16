STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 17-23, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

John Carey, son of Shanda and Dan Carey, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “John was nominated for being helpful to his classmates during work time and for being kind to them,” school officials wrote. He has competed in Spartan Kids races at San Antonio, Chicago and Phoenix, and in Colorado at Breckenridge, Aspen and Colorado Springs. He has won gold, silver and bronze medals in archery, including a Nebraska State Archery gold medal. John’s religious activities include serving as an altar boy, and he volunteers to help at day care. He enjoys model trains and fishing.

Grace Meyer, daughter of Ricki Nelson and Darrin Meyer, is a sixth grader at Dawes Middle School. She was nominated for working hard and being kind, patient and helpful with all students. An honor roll student, Grace has also earned Dawes/Nebraska Wesleyan recognition for scholarship and leadership. She has placed in several arts and crafts competitions. She is a Job’s Daughters Nebraska representative to Idaho and to Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe and Bahia in Brazil. She also volunteers to serve dinners for the local Mason and Eastern Star organizations. Grace enjoys drawing, watching anime, playing violin and bike riding.