STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 16-22, 2022)

Owen May, son of Rebecca and Aaron May, is an eighth grader at Blessed Sacrament School. “Owen is a quiet, positive role model for his classmates,” school officials wrote on his nomination form. “He takes pride in his academics, is responsible and respectful, and always follows instructions.” In athletics, Owen was honored with three awards from his YMCA basketball team: Offensive Player of the Year, Best Free Throw Percentage, and Team High Scorer. He is also active in cross country and track. Owen’s religious activities include volunteering as an altar server at Mass. He has attended a Lenten retreat, leadership camp and SKY summer camp. Owen also detassels corn during the summer.

Mackenzie Nickolite, daughter of Jennifer and Jason Nickolite, is an eighth grader at St. Teresa Catholic School. “Mackenzie is respectful, funny, responsible and kind,” school officials wrote. “She works hard and is dedicated to everything she is a part of. She always puts forth her best effort in all her schoolwork and outside activities.” An Honor Roll student, Mackenzie serves on the Student Council. In athletics, she plays on the junior high basketball and volleyball teams, runs cross country and track, and plays for the Norwich soccer team. As a volunteer, Mackenzie enjoys coaching younger players for the YMCA soccer camps. She also works at the St. Teresa Thrift Shop and helps at the St. Teresa Church weekly Lenten Fish Fry. Other religious activities include singing in the junior high choir and serving as a Mass Reader.

Hadley Reimers, daughter of Jodi and Jason Reimers, is an eighth grader at Lincoln Lutheran Middle School. “Hadley works hard to use the gifts God has given her,” school officials wrote. “She sets a good example in how she uses her class time, she is creative in how she solves problems, she helps others understand class content, and she shows a heart for service outside of school.” Some of those service efforts include helping with Vacation Bible School and volunteering at the People’s City Mission. She was nominated to attend Preteen Leadership Camp. In athletics, Hadley plays middle school volleyball and basketball, as well as club volleyball at Nebraska One. Her religious activities include attending confirmation class and participating in youth group. Hadley enjoys hanging out with friends, taking vacations, being outdoors and spending time with her family.

Adam Taylor, son of Rebecca Taylor and Thomas McDonough, is an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School. School officials nominated Adam because he is a leader in the school and is kind to all classmates. “Adam is the student who always does what is right,” they wrote. “He is a hardworking student, has a positive attitude and is a leader in the classroom. Even on tough days, Adam tries his best and gives his all.” Adam is an Honor Roll student who teachers say is an excellent writer who goes above and beyond with all of his writing. He hopes to major in political science and also study meteorology someday in college. A sports fan, Adam has received first and third place bowling trophies and two baseball medals.

