STUDENTS OF THE WEEK (April 10-16, 2021)

Sponsored by Sunrise Optimists and Neighborhood Extra

Cherish Frost, daughter of LaShawnda Nimox, is an eighth grader at Park Middle School. She was nominated for being an exceptional student and classroom leader. “Cherish is a very active participant in classroom learning and discussions,” school officials wrote. “She is well-liked by her peers and is incredibly helpful to them and a great partner/group worker. She is willing to share her ideas and support her classmates.” An honor roll student, Cherish has been accepted into the Lincoln Public Schools Arts and Humanities Focus Program. She serves as a student ambassador and participates in the Our PlAACe and Young Diamonds groups. Cherish enjoys drawing, listening to music, learning foreign languages and taking care of her dogs, Dice and Tucker.

Caylee Schlautman, daughter of Suzan and Dale Schlautman, is a seventh grader at North American Martyrs School. “Caylee is a hard worker, and she is kind to her classmates and teachers,” school officials wrote. “She is always willing to lend a hand and has such a good attitude toward school.” An honor roll student, Caylee’s art has won awards at the state level. She enjoys acting and has been in a S.T.A.G.E. production. In athletics, she has been active in gymnastics for seven years and received many medals. She is a member of her school’s bowling and cross country teams, and she set the school record of 86 push-ups in a row! She has volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen. Caylee attends Mass on Sundays and enjoys going to the Station of the Cross. She helps clean the church and does babysitting there. She enjoys detasseling in the summer and also likes to skateboard and dance.